Home Lifestyle Health

Exercise can cut older men's risk of secondary fractures

Older men could be at three-fold higher risk of sustaining a secondary fracture within a year of the first

Published: 02nd October 2018 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2018 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Older men could be at three-fold higher risk of sustaining a secondary fracture within a year of the first, but even moderate physical activity can help prevent as well as boost their bone strength, two separate studies show.

The findings highlight men's bone health which is often overshadowed by the focus on osteoporosis and fracture risk in women.

The first study, involving 17,721 men and 57, 783 women over 50 years of age, showed that while the risk of subsequent fractures at the hip, spine, forearm and the upper arm were elevated in both men and women, it was highest in men within one year of a first fracture.

Conversely, the risk for women with a prior fracture was only 1.8 times higher compared to women without one.

"These results underscore the importance of timely recognition of fracture events especially in men, a population in whom secondary prevention is under-implemented," said Suzanne Morin, Associate Professor McGill University in Canada.

"This tells us we should be focusing on anti-fracture strategies early after the fracture event," she added.

The second study, which evaluated nearly 1,000 older men -- with a mean age of 84 -- revealed that men who spent more time engaged in at least moderate physical activity (including housework and some sports such as walking, golf, soft ball and tai-chi) had higher bone strength measures with resultant lower risk of fracture.

"Older men are at a higher risk of life altering fractures. This was a breakthrough to finally have data to show that physical activity among men late in life was related to bone strength and fracture risk, therefore showing that remaining active over the life-course could reduce the risk of these fractures," said Lisa Langsetmo, Senior Research Associate at the University of Minnesota.

The results were presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2018 Annual Meeting in Montreal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
old men bone health bone strength fracture risk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Senator Jeff Flake (File | AP)
If Kavanaugh lied, nomination over: US Senator Flake
Photo | IMDB
Elton John musical biopic "Rocketman" trailer is out
Gallery
1921 Madurai: A fully-clad Gandhi visited Madurai in 1921 and it is where he adopted 'half-naked fakir' costume. The attire thereafter became his trademark (Photo | National Gandhi Museum)
In Pictures: When Tamil Nadu hosted the Mahatma
A two-day Vintage Car Rally was organised as part of Dasara festivities in Mysuru on September 30 and October 1. (Photo | Udayashankar S/EPS)
From Lincoln to Ford: Dasara Vintage Car Rally shows off automobile beauties in Mysuru