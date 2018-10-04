Home Lifestyle Health

Debunking common contact lens myths

Experts say that there are some common myths around contact lenses that people should stop worrying about

Published: 04th October 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: While eyeglasses may require little to no maintenance, contact lens provide clearer vision and the added advantage of avoiding awkward spectacle inconveniences. However, there are some common myths around contact lenses that people should stop worrying about, say experts.

Bausch and Lomb India's Professional Service Manager Khem Raj Nackwal and renowned Make-up artist Prerna Khullar, talk about some common misconceptions around this corrective eyewear option:

  •  You are too old or young to wear contact lenses: Parents often wonder about the correct age for their child to be exposed to the world of contact lenses. However, suitability for wearing contact lenses is usually decided on a case-by-case basis and age is rarely a barrier. In vast majority of cases, As long as a child can handle contact lens he/she can generally wear contact lenses and there is no upper age limit for contact lens wear.

  •  Contact lenses require too much maintenance: Taking care of your contact lenses is not as inconvenient or difficult as one might believe. Modern lenses are easy to clean and maintain, and your Optometrist/ophthalmologist will guide you on correct methods.

  •  They can cause eye infections: Most contact lens-related infections result from failure to observe proper hygiene. As long as you adhere to basic hygiene instructions of using contact lenses and adhere to the follow up schedule set by your eye care practitioner, you need not worry about infection.

  •  Contact lenses are too expensive: Gone are the days when contact lenses would burn a whole in your pocket. Contact lenses are no longer expensive as they once were.

  •  You can't wear make-up with contact lenses: Wearing contact lenses doesn't mean you need to restrict using make-up. To avoid any hindrance, one should wear contact lenses before wearing make-up.

  •  Basic care takes you a long way: You should always remove your contact lenses before removing your make-up. This will ensure that no make-up gets into your eyes and damage contact lenses. There is no need to restrict eye make-up to the bare minimum if you wear contact lenses.

