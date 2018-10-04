Home Lifestyle Health

Over 70 per cent middle-aged Delhiites obese

Over 30 per cent suffer from hypertension and 24 per cent have diabetes, while 21.6 per cent are already facing cardiac issues

Published: 04th October 2018 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2018 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

weight loss, overweight, obesity

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Over 70 per cent of the middle-aged people (between ages 31-50) in Delhi are overweight, morbidly obese or super obese, making them prone to heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, finds a city-based survey.

The findings showed that more than 50 per cent of these indulge in binge eating or midnight snacking -- with women indulging more in binge eating (33 per cent) than men (29 per cent).

With the fast-paced lives in the city, stress rates have also increased at an alarming rate.

Over 30 per cent suffer from hypertension and 24 per cent have diabetes, while 21.6 per cent are already facing cardiac issues.

"If our people do not get enough sleep, are stressed all the time and are indulging in binge eating and frequently smoking, we need to relook at overall health management," K. K. Talwar, Chairman - Cardiology, Max Healthcare, said in a statement.

With a demanding professional and social life, intrusion of social media and technology, irregular daily routines, 44 per cent women and 57 per cent men experience frequently interrupted sleep patterns.

Over 26 per cent experience outright insomnia or erratic sleep.

"Lack of proper sleep coupled with increased alcohol and smoke consumption also affects the digestive system and blood pressure thereby increasing the risk factors for heart disease," Talwar said.

It was found that 73 per cent people consume alcohol with 14 per cent drinking more than 14 small pegs in a week.

Also, 44 per cent women and 32 per cent men smoke on a daily basis, while 35 per cent of 21-30 year olds and 25 per cent of 31-40 year olds finish a packet of cigarettes in a day.

"Women for the longest were thought to be protected from heart risk while in their reproductive years but numbers indicate that they aren't eating right, not working out and even indulging in higher levels of smoking and alcohol consumption," said Rajiv Aggarwal, Senior Director and Unit Head, Cardiology.

"All these habits erode their natural cover from heart risk and make them equally vulnerable to coronary ailments. Healthy lifestyle is, therefore, recommended for all ages and for both men and women," he added.

The survey is based on approximately 1,000 Delhiites across age groups between 20 and 60 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
obese people binge eating obese women overweight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices