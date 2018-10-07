Cosmetic acupuncture can smoothen wrinkles

Dr Raman Kapur By

Express News Service

Cosmetic acupuncture is effective in:

• Wrinkles/droopy skin

• Bad complexion

• Swelling of the face

It restores systemic (whole body) health to revitalise the skin on the face. It restores symmetry of the face by balancing muscles of the face and the neck. Higher symmetry is sad to be more attractive. It is very helpful in reducing facial wrinkles, increases water content of the skin, improves facial elasticity, releases tightened facial muscles and improves overall health.

Cosmetic acupuncture is safe and a minimal invasive treatment. It has relatively short treatment time, and a patient can return to daily routine right after treatment. The treatment cost is relatively reasonable too.

Cosmetic acupuncture uses strange and new points. It is different from normal acupuncture. The direction is decided by the direction of the wrinkles. The forehead is simple as wrinkles are usually horizontal, but wrinkles at the lateral canthus or temporal area are usually more complex. The upper forehead is treated with needles pointing upwards and the lower forehead is treated with needles pointing downwards. The lateral canthus has some needles pointing up and some pointing down.

Collagen is an important ‘building block’ for the skin. It comprises up to 70 percent of the protein within our skin and helps our skin keep its volume. With aging, its formation gets reduced. Eventually it stops, so the skin loses its volume. Research has shown that acupuncture can help rebuild collagen fibres, ligaments and tendons.

Needles on a tightened muscle can slacken tightness and remove trigger points. This technique is very popular in Korea and it started from the treatment of facial asymmetry from Bell’s Palsy or TMJ disorders. With acupuncture, we can use other options such as herbs, dry cupping, non-scarring moxibustion, gua sha, acupressure, electro acupuncture.

Acupressure and massage around neck area: The neck and shoulder are as important as the face in cosmetic acupuncture. Balancing and releasing the neck and shoulder muscles should be the start of cosmetic acupuncture.

Dry cupping with small plastic or rubber cups is given on the face area to improve the blood circulation. Sometimes an acupuncturist uses electro acupuncture on some facial acupuncture points.

There are three principles of cosmetic acupuncture:

Qi and Meridian level

• Regulation of qi

• Balancing organs

• Vitalise skin tone

Skin tissue level

• Local circulation

• Tissue reconstruction

Muscle and fascia

• Facial symmetry

• Reducing dynamic wrinkles

Commonly used distal acupuncture points are: ST.36, SP.3, Sp.6, LI.4, Liv.3 in addition to local acupuncture points: DU.24, GB.14, ST.1, SI.10, LI.20, ST.4, BL.1, GB.1, GB.7, ST.3, ST.6, CV.24. Acupuncture points—CV.4, LI.20, ST.3—regulate blood circulation in Conception vessel, large intestine and stomach acupuncture channels and vitalise the skin around acupoints.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi.

This treatment is now being made available in India.