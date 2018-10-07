Home Lifestyle Health

Osteoporosis drug can prevent bone fractures in elderly women

Researchers found that drug zoledronate reduced about one-third the risk of fracture in elderly women with osteopenia

Published: 07th October 2018 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

WELLINGTON: A drug commonly used to treat a bone-thinning disease is safe and can prevent fractures in elderly women at mild bone loss risk, finds a new study.

Researchers from the University of Auckland found that drug zoledronate reduced about one-third the risk of fracture in elderly women with osteopenia -- earlier stages of bone loss, the npr.org reported.

The risk of non-vertebral or vertebral fragility fractures was significantly lower in women with osteopenia who received zoledronate than in women who received placebo.

"The need to establish treatment efficacy in osteopenia has become more pressing, given the clinical trend to base intervention decisions on absolute fracture risk," Ian R. Reid, from the University's department of medicine at Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, was quoted as saying to the healio.com.

"Zoledronate (also known as zoledronic acid) has characteristics that make it attractive for use in women who have osteopenia.

"It is administered by intravenous injection at intervals of one year or longer, and is preferred over oral bisphosphonates by a majority of patients and has had a satisfactory safety profile," Reid said.

Currently, Bisphosphonates are used to prevent fractures in patients with osteoporosis, however, their efficacy in women with osteopenia is unknown, the researchers said.

Most fractures in postmenopausal women occur in those with osteopenia, so therapies that are effective in women with osteopenia are needed.

In the study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the team included 2,000 women aged 65 and older at earlier stages of osteopenia.

The participants were randomly assigned to a 5 mg injection of zoledronate every 18 months for 6 years or saline injections at the same intervals.

As compared with the placebo group, women who received zoledronate had a lower risk of non-vertebral fragility fractures, symptomatic fractures, vertebral fractures, and height loss, the results showed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bone thinning disease fractures fractures in elderly women Osteoporosis drug

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated