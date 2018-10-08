Home Lifestyle Health

Ketone supplement more effective for weight loss

Consumption of ketone supplements was found to be more effective for reducing body

Published: 08th October 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2018 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW YORK: Consumption of ketone supplements was found to be more effective for reducing body weight than low-carbohydrate and high-fat ketogenic diets, a new animal study has suggested.

In the study, researchers from The University of Alabama in the US, found that ketone supplements decreased body fat and body weight on mice that were placed on a high-fat diet.

The findings could have implications for an alternative to low-carbohydrate, high-fat ketogenic diets to help lower body fat and weight.

"The difficulties of losing and keeping off weight are well known. This study forms the basis for developing human studies to explore how ketone supplements could help people lose and keep off weight," said Eric P. Plaisance, Assistant Professor at the varsity.

In the study, published in The FASEB Journal, the team fed all the mice a high-fat diet for 12 weeks. Later, they placed the obese mice in three random groups and observed them for another 12 weeks.

During this period, the first group -- the control group -- remained on the high-fat diet. The second group also remained on the high-fat diet but were given a ketone supplement that replaced 30 per cent of their prior caloric intake.

In addition, the third group which remained on the high-fat diet were given approximately 25 per cent fewer calories to closely match the caloric intake produced by the ketone supplement.

The results showed that the mice in the group that received ketone supplements experienced greater weight loss than the mice in the third group that received similar caloric intake. This implied that the ketone supplements either increased calories expended or decreased calories available for storage.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ketone supplements effective ways for weight loss ketone diet weight loss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
One of India's greatest fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan turned 40 today. As a tribute, here are some rare pictures of 'Zak' from his life on and off the cricket field. (Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Zaheer Khan: Here are some rare photos of Indian World Cup hero 'Zak'
Irishman Conor McGregor walks in the cage before fighting Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. (Photo | AP)
UFC 229 bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor: As it happened