Ways to sleep well during the festive season

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The festive season is just a couple of days away, and it will bring along a lot of travel and parties, which can disturb sleep pattern. Ensure you get your dose of sound sleep.

Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co and Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical operations, DocsApp Medical App, suggest tips that can help you get through all the disruption at this time of the year with everyone feeling fresh and well-rested: