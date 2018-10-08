Home Lifestyle Health

Ways to sleep well during the festive season

Here are a few tips that can help you get through all the disruption during the festive season

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The festive season is just a couple of days away, and it will bring along a lot of travel and parties, which can disturb sleep pattern. Ensure you get your dose of sound sleep.

Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder, Wakefit.co and Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical operations, DocsApp Medical App, suggest tips that can help you get through all the disruption at this time of the year with everyone feeling fresh and well-rested:

  • Carry your own pillow while travelling: If you are travelling to your relative's place or a new place during the festive holidays, chances are you may not feel comfortable sleeping on someone else's bed or a couch. Sometimes it could even be an inappropriate pillow that can cause pain in the neck.

  • While you may not be able to do much about it but you can definitely avoid such circumstances by carrying your own height-adjustable memory foam pillow. These advanced technology pillows take the shape of your neck and also aligns it perfectly with your spinal cord giving you restful sleep and helping you wake up fresh even in unfamiliar spaces.

  • Splurge on a high-quality sleep inducing mattress: After a tiring day of pandal hopping and meeting your friends and family, you all might be yearning for a good sleep at the end of the day when you hit the bed. In that case, you must splurge on a well-designed, comfortable, and orthopaedic foam mattress that guarantees hours of blissful sleep.

  • Ditch the card games and enjoy the outdoors: Indian festivities are mostly about house parties and chilling with your friends over drinks and food. While they are good for our taste buds, they are detrimental to our health and sleep, resulting in hung-over mornings and lazy days. Why spoil the festive season this way? Instead, plan outdoor events in the daylight like game sessions, outdoor sports, pool brunches, etc that will help keep your daily rhythm in sync and let you end the day with a quality and rejuvenating sleep.

  • Watch what you are eating and drinking: During festival season, we are unable to control our temptation for sumptuous delicacies. The heavy food and the excuse of drinking at night with friends, impacts our sleep.

  • Follow basic sleep hygiene: Following basic sleep hygiene is imperative for good quality sleep. Focus on simple things like keeping your bedroom at a comfortable temperature, cutting exposure to bright lights a few hours before sleeping, keeping your hands and feet warm, sleeping a dark and silent room in order to induce sleep. These habits will ensure that external factors don't disrupt your sleep at night.

