Bengaluru doctors see spike in early onset of breast cancer

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Concerned about the increase in breast cancer among young women, Kidwai Memorial Institute in Oncology has started an awareness drive in four colleges, for women. Speaking to City Express, C Ramachandra, director, Kidwai said, “In recent times, I have been noticing that the age of women being inflicted with breast cancer has come down to even 21. Also, those who come to us in their 30s, would have either started menstruating early, or had late childbirths, which have become the two main causes for breast cancer.”

Research has proved that the earlier a girl gets her first period, the greater the risk of developing breast cancer later in life. “This is because the cancer risk rises the longer a woman’s breast tissue is exposed to estrogens released during her menstrual cycle. So fewer pregnancies, late first pregnancy and late onset of menopause also are risk factors, because estrogen stays longer in the woman’s system,” he explained.

Girls in India are starting their period as early as age eight, and the institute has been noticing that there is a higher risk of such girls developing breast cancer compared to those who began their periods after age 13. Four colleges, including NMKRV College for Women and Sacred Heart High School, have asked for breast cancer awareness programmes, and doctors from Kidwai will be going to these colleges to deliver lectures, conduct screening camps and also to educate girls how to self-examine their breasts.

“We have noticed that many people, even educated ones, come to us with stage-three cancer. We realised that awareness at an early age, as young as 12 to 14 years, is very important. Self-examination of breasts is extremely important, and we are trying to tell women to make it a mandatory exercise every month. In order to ensure early reporting of the disease, we have organised these awareness programmes free of cost. Any other colleges that are interested, can approach us,” he added.