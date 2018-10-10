Home Lifestyle Health

New drug delivery system may help prevent infections 

The new mechanism allows compounds to slowly release antimicrobials into local environments, resulting in high amounts of the molecule in a specific location.

Published: 10th October 2018 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

antibiotics, medicines, pills

Representative image

By PTI

WASHINGTON:  Scientists have discovered a new drug delivery system that could help prevent bacterial infections.

The researchers at Rutgers University in the US synthesised nanostructured silica particles, considered to be promising drug carriers, that contained payloads of an antimicrobial agent.

They found that the particles were effective at killing two human bacterial pathogens, according to the study published in the Journal of The American Chemical Society.

The new mechanism allows compounds to slowly release antimicrobials into local environments, resulting in high amounts of the molecule in a specific location.

This is a different scenario than when antibiotics are taken orally and they become widely distributed throughout the body.

"Interestingly, the particles were more effective at killing the bacteria than the antimicrobial was, which may highlight a more efficient mechanism for drug delivery," said Jeffrey Boyd, an associate professor at Rutgers University.

Bacteria are rapidly evolving and becoming resistant to antimicrobials -- agents that kill or prevent the growth of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses or fungi.

The findings could help develop an antimicrobial therapy that would prevent bacterial infections or the growth of bacteria in unwanted locations, researchers said.

"The new materials we have designed and built allow antibacterials to be more potent and have the ability to wipe out bacteria at smaller concentrations than the antibacterials can do on their own," said Tewodros Asefa, a professor at Rutgers University.

"This is because the newly designed nanomaterials allow the antibacterials to be localised, released slowly and attack the microorganism more effectively," Asefa said.

Researchers said the study could lead to the development of new microscopic particles containing drugs, antiseptics or pesticides that may increase the effectiveness of the therapy and aid in preventing antibacterial resistance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
drug delivery system acterial infections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride
facebook twitter whatsapp