Home Lifestyle Health

Abnormal vision in childhood impairs brain functions

Lazy eye, known as amblyopia, is a loss of vision that originates in the brain, typically when a child develops an eye turn.

Published: 15th October 2018 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By IANS

TORONTO: Children with abnormal vision are likely to have impairment in functions of brain areas responsible for things such as attention, a new study has found.

The researchers uncovered differences in how the brain processes visual information in patients with various types of lazy eye.

Lazy eye, known as amblyopia, is a loss of vision that originates in the brain, typically when a child develops an eye turn.

The unequal input causes the brain to ignore information from the weaker eye during brain development.

The findings demonstrated that the brain can divert attention away from a lazy eye when both eyes are open.

"One of the underlying reasons why some people with lazy eye have poor vision comes down to how the brain suppresses an eye," said Amy Chow, a post doctoral student at the varsity.

"The poorer-seeing eye is open, the retina is healthy and sending information through to the brain, yet that information does not reach conscious awareness as the brain chooses not to use it," Chow added.

The result shows that new treatments should also target higher-level processes such as attention, the researchers suggested.

For the study, appearing in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science, the team asked patients to pay attention to a specific set of dots among a group of distracting dots, all moving on a computer screen.

However, the tracked dots were only visible in one eye (the weaker eye) while the distracting dots were visible only to the other eye (the stronger eye).

The study revealed that people with both normal vision as well as anisometropic amblyopia, showing different images between the two eyes did not matter suggesting that both groups were able to overcome the distracting interference and track the dots successfully.

On the other hand, patients with lazy eye were unable to direct their attention to the target dots when they were visible only to the weaker eye.

The condition of lazy eye can be corrected in childhood, but treatment efficacy can vary highly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abnormal vision effects of vision amblyopia poor vision effects of vision on brain brain functions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
The festive season is back and once again its that time of the year when night turns into day and the city reverberates to the beat of countless drums. (Photo | PTI)
SEE PICTURES |  Navaratri fervour grips cities, revellers groove to Garba tunes
facebook twitter whatsapp