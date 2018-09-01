Home Lifestyle Health

Portable device can diagnose multiple ailments

Flat lens technology allows the smartphone’s camera to capture images of medical test strips accurately in the small and portable device.

Published: 01st September 2018 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-based company has developed a portable device that can do a fertility test with the help of one’s smartphone. The same device can also be soon used to test multiple medical conditions.

The device uses a self-developed tech called ‘flat lens technology’. Test strips or rapid test cards are widely used in the labs and clinics to analyse body parameters like thyroid, glucose, Vitamin D, fertility. However, the readers that measure these values are very  bulky and expensive.

Flat lens technology allows the smartphone’s camera to capture images of medical test strips accurately in the small and portable device.

“Our algorithms measure the colours in the images to get the values of the biomarkers – like Estrogen and LH for fertility, and TSH for Thyroid. They also adapt themselves to the type of test strip and allow a single device to perform dozens of tests,” says Aayush Rai, co-founder of Inito, that developed the device. Asked about how the device is different from those available in the market, Ayaush, says, “Existing devices do one or a small set of tests – like glucometers, offer no data tracking or analysis, are not intelligent enough to interpret the data and have a non-standard and unintuitive user interface between different devices.”

“Inito can do a digital ovulation test. The technology of measuring, say a thyroid test is the same as a fertility test, only the strip changes. Other tests run on the same technology. Even with fertility, they do two tests together  - hormones Estrogen and LH.  Thyroid, Vitamin D, and Glucose will be added in the next six to eight months whereas others will take 12-15 months,” he adds. The device can also be extended to other tests for cholesterol, creatinine, stress, STD’s.

Concluding, he says, “It is also capable of reading a multitude of test strips on a single device. All the data is stored in the app which can be analysed at any point by the user or a doctor. It keeps track on trends in data.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Portable device diagnose multiple ailments TSH for Thyroid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
The night sky set the stage, the endless vista of space was their canvas and the light crafted stellar paintings.
Theater company bares all for art
This Feb. 22, 1982 file photo shows actor and movie director Orson Welles during a press conference in Paris. | AP
50 years in the making, Orson Welles' last film debuts at Venice Film Festival
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case