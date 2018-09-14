Home Lifestyle Health

Drumming boosts learning in autistic kids, says study 

Observations of weekly drumming lessons also highlighted significant improvements in dexterity, rhythm and timing.

By PTI

LONDON: Drumming for 60 minutes a week can benefit children diagnosed with autism and supports learning at school, according to a study.

Researchers at the University of Chichester and University Centre Hartpury in the UK showed students' ability to follow their teachers' instructions improved significantly and enhanced their social interactions with peers and members of school staff.

The participants took part in a ten-week drumming programme comprising two 30-minute sessions each week.

Observations of the weekly lessons also highlighted significant improvements in dexterity, rhythm and timing, researchers said.

"This is a unique and remarkable research project that has demonstrated the positive impact on a pupil's health and wellbeing following rock drumming practice," said Marcus Smith from the University of Chichester.

"Rock drumming as a potent intervention for individuals experiencing brain disorders, such as autism, is fascinating," Smith said.

Class teachers evaluated behavioural changes within the classroom across the ten-week drumming intervention, with preliminary evidence highlighting positive outcomes.

Each lesson was delivered by drumming tutors using electronic drum kits.

Preliminary results showed a vast improvement in movement control while playing the drums, including dexterity, rhythm, timing.

Movement control was also enhanced while performing daily tasks outside the school environment, including an improved ability to concentrate during homework, researchers said.

A range of positive changes in behaviour within school environment was observed and reported by teachers, such as improved concentration and enhanced communication with peers and adults, they said.

