Home Lifestyle Health

New nano-filter cleans water 100 times faster: Scientists

Water contamination remains a significant challenge globally, with one in nine people without access to clean water close to home, and heavy metal contamination causes serious health problems.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

CANBERRA: Australian scientists said on Friday that they have developed a nano-filter that can clean contaminated water 100 times faster than the current technology, pointing to better access to the crucial resource worldwide.

The filter removes oils and heavy metals including lead from water via an alloy that combines gallium-based liquid metals with aluminium, helping to absorb the contaminants with aluminium oxide compounds, RMIT University said in a statement about the innovation that also involved researchers from the University of New South Wales, reports Xinhua news agency.

Water contamination remains a significant challenge globally, with one in nine people without access to clean water close to home, and heavy metal contamination "causes serious health problems and children are particularly vulnerable", RMIT researcher Ali Zavabeti said.

"Our new nano-filter is sustainable, environmentally-friendly, scalable and low cost," said Zavabeti, whose team's findings were published in the Advanced Functional Materials scientific journal.

"Previous research has already shown the materials we used are effective in absorbing contaminants like mercury, sulphates and phosphates.

"With further development and commercial support, this new nano-filter could be a cheap and ultra-fast solution to the problem of dirty water."

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drinking water water contamination nano-filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicks the ball during the Europa League Group E match between Arsenal and Vorskla in London. (Photo | AP)
Aubameyang's double helps Arsenal thrash Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in Europa League
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro