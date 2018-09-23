Home Lifestyle Health

Young challenge loneliness.com

Beneath the surface of the vast encyclopaedia that is the internet lurks dark challenges that are drawing young people into deadly games like Momo, Kiki and Tide Pod.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Shillpi A Singh
Express News Service

Beneath the surface of the vast encyclopaedia that is the internet lurks dark challenges that are drawing young people into deadly games like Momo, Kiki and Tide Pod. Early this month, 25-year-old Umakant Behera from Cuttack hanged himself after playing the fatal WhatsApp game that asks vulnerable youngsters to complete a series of tasks that leads to suicide. “Such individuals have impulse control disorder.

They look for an adrenaline rush that could lead to self-injuries without looking at the consequences,” says Dr Keerthi Pai, clinical psychologist, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. Adds Dr Sameer Malhotra, director, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Hospitals, Delhi: “Depression, loneliness, substance use and a disturbed family environment make them more vulnerable to online threats.” Ever since Blue Whale victimology last year sent out Code Red to parents, concern over challenge games has peaked. Says Nidhi Pramod, mother of teenagers Rehaan and Vivaan who spent most of their waking hours on their cell phones: “I was perturbed by their Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) gaming addiction. What starts with a simple gaming can go a bit too far.”  

Indeed. Games like Kiki Challenge appeal to the risk-taking, fatalistic side of people who suddenly get out of their vehicles and start dancing in the middle of traffic. These are posted on Instagram and YouTube, garnering thousands of hits. Instagram is the new fame; the social influencer that is upending Facebook as the only place to be, learn and communicate.“Social media meets the immediate need for gratification,” explains Dr Pai.

Never before has social media polarised youth so much, creating an isolation epidemic across countries. Accessibility to mobile phones binds new communities together, bringing the comfort of acceptance and belonging from strangers who become friends or mentors. The addiction starts with curiosity, followed by getting trapped by the manipulators into finishing an escalating series of tasks. By then the player is too involved socially and psychologically, afraid to share the details with parents or peers. Then there is no coming back.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival