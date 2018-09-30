Fight diseases with immunity

Sheela Rani Chunkath By

A friend’s granddaughter who is about a year and a half and lives in Seattle was recently diagnosed with transient synovitis of the hip. It is an inflammation in the hip joint causing pain, a limp and sometimes a refusal to bear weight.

The child returned from daycare one day, lay down on her bed and couldn’t move a limb. The parents were of course terrified. A visit to the emergency room did not help to calm their already frazzled nerves. From polio to paralysis, all seemed possible to the inexperienced parents. The physician calmed them down stating that it was an inflammation of the hip and that it was transient. The condition would right itself within a week or 10 days. The doctors are not sure of the exact cause but attribute it to viral beginnings.

Upper respiratory infections and diarrhoea could apparently bring on an episode. It is ironic that our young Indian parents would not use any of the Ayurvedic remedies which are extremely effective in curing upper respiratory tract infections and diarrhoea. For infants especially, Rajanayadi is like an all-in-one drug and works for about anything—from common cold, URI, fever, to diarrhoea. Our Western-educated elite have been so brain-washed by the so-called objectivity of double blind trials, which prove the effectiveness of allopathic medicines, that they have lost all regard for common sense. If a medication has survived for thousands of years, it stands to reason that it has done so because it is effective.

A nanny who was looking after some children was scared of the number of Ayurvedic medicines one takes for a common cold. So I reasoned with her saying that many Ayurvedic medications are made out of safe herbs and did not have any side effects, unlike allopathic medications which come with dire warnings. It left me wondering as to whether our method of education itself needs to be revamped so that there is a better understanding of our historic past, especially the history of our health systems which is the oldest in the world.

Going back to my friend’s family, the kid has had many episodes of cold and cough and a few even warranting hospital admission. And yet the father is so sold on allopathic treatment that he is unwilling to countenance any other treatment. In allopathy, physicians do not know the cause of root diseases and hence they treat the symptoms only with drugs that do not improve the general immunity.

Tylenol, which is America’s favourite drug, treats the symptoms of a cold and cough leaving the body susceptible to other viral infections, such as transient synovitis. Now, if the kid had been given an immune-enhancing drug like Rajanayadi or Taleesadi at the first sign of a cold or fever, it is likely that one could have avoided the transient synovitis attack. I am still to fathom the psyche of parents who are willing to administer synthetic drugs and are yet so diffident about giving Ayurvedic preparations, which have been around for hundreds of years. I have known of parents in India who administer antibiotics practically every other month for routine colds and coughs, which degenerate to upper respiratory infections.

In the US, of course, routine use of antibiotics is absent, so a simple cold can degenerate into transient synovitis because the physicians, being non-interventionists, expect the problem to sort itself out perhaps with a little help from Tylenol. In Ayurveda, there are fantastic medications made from herbs, which have anti-viral properties and which are also immune-enhancing. These drugs can be used to keep viral infections in check and prevent them from causing more serious infections. I keep arguing with my allopathy-minded young friends as to what harm they possibly think turmeric, pine, deodar or caraway (which are the main ingredients of Rajanayadi) could cause a young person. So next time your infant has signs of cold, cough, fever or diarrhoea, reach out for Rajanayadi (after consulting your vaidyar regarding dosage) and prevent transient synovitis, roseola, swelling of lymph nodes, hand, foot and mouth disease etc. The last is a common viral infection in the US and is now on the rise in India. Unlike many common infections, which may disappear on its own, there is tremendous advantage in boosting the body’s natural immune system.

The writer is retired Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. She can be reached at sheelarani.

