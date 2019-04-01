Gestures, Words are key in autism

CHENNAI : Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is usually thought of as behavioural and social communication impairment. But, it refers to a broad range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech, and non-verbal communication. It is referred to as a spectral disorder as the symptoms and signs showed by one individual differ from another.

A neurodevelopmental condition like ASD interferes with language development as it interferes with brain development and alters the way the brain responds to environmental input. An autistic child faces difficulties in interacting with others. It’s harder for the child to develop language skills. It is one of the primary criteria used to diagnose autism.

Autistic children are less interested in communicating with others because of which they do not get the opportunity to develop the language. In order to make such children active, parents are asked to keep them away from their favourite items, as this will create reasons for the children to talk.

Some of the problems faced by them in terms of communication are understanding and following gestures, discerning the words, and conversing with others. They are able to read, but most times they don’t understand what they are reading or what others are telling them. People with autism have variability in the manner of speaking. They keep on repeating the same word. A number of abnormal speech patterns in autism have been identified, including echolalia, pronoun reversal, metaphorical language and poor grammatical structure.

These children have to be given training otherwise as time goes by the disability will become intense. Children with autism live in their own world; people closest to them tend to feel that they don’t know them. Interactive plays give an opportunity to the parent and the child to communicate. Imitating the child, mimicking the child’s mannerisms and sound will help in bringing a positive behaviour. Using gestures and words while interacting will help them follow the speaker.

It is important to use simplified language — explain to the child what he/she is doing. There might be several places where the child will stumble and we will have a natural urge to fill in words, but it is important to give them the time to respond. Taking the child to a therapist will help as they can provide support to the child in finding his/her unique voices and talents.

(The author of this article is Dr Senthil Nathan, consultant, neurology, Fortis Malar Hospital)