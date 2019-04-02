Home Lifestyle Health

Blisters on your child’s body? It could be Hand Foot Mouth disease  

Higher temperatures have resulted in a rise in the disease caused due to viruses like Coxsackievirus.

Published: 02nd April 2019 11:24 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Two days ago, a four-year-old developed fever and blisters, which his parents assumed to be chicken pox. But when blisters appeared on his mouth, the doctor revealed that he was suffering from Hand Foot Mouth Disease (HFMD. As mercury soars, doctors are seeing a rise in cases of HFMD, a contagious monsoon disease  that can spread in children and adults.  Dr Ravi Kiran S, Senior Consultant, Sakra World Hospital, says he recently saw 15 to 20 cases as opposed to less than five in December. 

“Higher temperatures can make viruses like Coxsackievirus, which leads to HFMD, multiply faster,” said Dr Jagadish Chinnappa, Consultant Pediatric at Manipal Hospital. Agreed Dr. Chetan Ginigeri, Consultant - Paediatrics, Aster CMI Hospital, who said, “We are seeing a lot of viral infections in children due to the change in temperature. The profile of these viral infection is different from what we observe in winter. During this season we are getting  more cases of high grade viral infections.” 

Dr Kiran said the viral illness usually affects infants and children younger than five. “Screening for rashes and mouth ulcers at the school level may help limit the disease from spreading, which usually occurs through skin contact, faecal contamination and oral secretions. It spreads rapidly because it involves multiple viruses and can affect the same child multiple times.” HFMD is self limiting and is cured within 10 days. 

According to Dr Ravishankar Marpalli, Pediatrician, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, “It is most common in babysitting centres and pre-schools as kids come in contact with the virus easily. Children develop immunity as they get older.” 

Dr Ginigeri suggests children maintain good hand hygiene and drink lot of warm water to prevent  infections. “Parents are advised to avoid dry mopping and dusting, which will help restrict the spread of infections and viruses at home,” he added. 

Treating the disease

  • Use a mouth wash or spray that numbs mouth pain and drink enough liquids to prevent dehydration. If not possible, IV fluids may be needed.
  • Maintain clean hands, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, avoid close contact with infected kids.
  • Children should stay at home, avoid sending them to school.
  • Give paracetamol if the child is in pain.
