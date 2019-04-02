Home Lifestyle Health

IVF children may be at increased cancer risk: Study

Pregnancies enabled by IVF frequently have more difficulties, with children born earlier and smaller even among singleton births.

Published: 02nd April 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Australia-sperm donor-secrecy

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Children conceived through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) may be at an increased risk of cancer, according to the largest study of its kind.

In the past three decades, IVF has gone from an experimental procedure to being more common.

Pregnancies enabled by IVF frequently have more difficulties, with children born earlier and smaller even among singleton births.

Scientists from the University of Minnesota in the US used data of 275,686 IVF children and 2,266,847 naturally conceived children.

The study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, found that the overall cancer rate per 1,000,000 children of IVF children was about 17 per cent higher than for non-IVF children.

However, the rates of other specific cancers did not differ between the two groups, and no associations of childhood cancer with specific IVF treatment techniques.

"The most important takeaway from our research is that most childhood cancers are not more frequent in children conceived by IVF," said Logan Spector, a professor at University of Minnesota.

"There may be an increased risk of one class of cancers in children; however, due to the nature of our study, we could not distinguish between IVF itself versus the parents' underlying infertility," Spector said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IVF children Cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp