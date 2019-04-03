Here’s why you should shun fear of heart attack

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A new international study published in the Journal of the American College Of Cardiology said the death rate due to cardiovascular diseases in India rose by around 34 per cent between 1990 and 2016.

One of the ways to combat deterioration in health standards is to make the general public aware of all things related to the disease. Dr George Thayil’s book ‘Heart Attack: Bhayappetathe Jeevikkam’ (Live without the fear of heart attack) takes up the challenge earnestly and comes up a winner. Through 56 questions and their lucid answers, Dr Thayil, one of the well-known cardiologists in Kerala and the founder-head of the Department of Cardiology at Lourdes Hospital, Kochi, takes the fear out of chest pains and makes you aware of the physical conditions that lead to such pain.

While it familiarises the reader with the differences between Angina and heart attack, it also points out not all chest pains are heart attacks. (In fact, Dr Thayil says two-thirds of the patients who come to the casualty complaining of chest pain are cleared of risks after normal checkups.)

Dr Thayil has adopted a pedagogical approach while answering these questions. And rightly so. That way he ensures all sides of the subjects are addressed to and readers don’t feel zapped with science. Listing the salient points at the end of every chapter helps one to quickly review the subject matter. Such details also make it one of the best handbooks or reference books on heart attack in Malayalam. This is the revised edition of the book first published in 2007. Dr Thayil has taken pains to include the latest advancement in the field while revising the book.

It talks about various tests such as CT Angiography, Holter Monitoring, Coronary Angiography and Angioplasty, among others. By explaining these complex medical terms in simple language, Dr Thayil lifts the veil of scientific jargons and makes the subject more accessible to common readers. Not just tests, the book also talks about ways to keep the heart healthy and young and the need to look after the heart for a disease-free life.

The only problem Dr Thayil may face is that his patients could start quoting from his book and telling him the types of treatments they need.