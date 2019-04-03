Home Lifestyle Health

Leaving a long-lasting effect children's behaviour

Doctors feel that abuse against children can affect their self-esteem and hence it may create psychological conflicts.

Child Sexual Abuse

By Merin Mariya
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Doctors say abuse against children can result in long-term effects in their behavioural pattern and could disturb their mental health. Dr Anil Prabhakaran, head of Psychiatry, Medical College, said at a  young age, a child's mind is like clay which can be moulded in any way. Similarly, if they have been exposed to abuse at an early age, it affects their self-esteem and hence creates psychological conflicts. 

"Childhood is when the most delicate process of self-imaging happens. When the child is abused at the age of six or seven, they might not even understand it is abuse. They confuse it often with love and keep it hidden from their parents. Once they realise what they have been going through, the trauma is going to leave them very vulnerable," said Dr Anil Prabhakaran. 

He added the sexual life of abused children become highly erratic. Their self-esteem will be pathologically low and they try to heal it by doing the same on others. More than 80 per cent of child abusers were abused at a very young age which leads to revenge and use of drugs.  Dr Krishnakumar, director,  National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS)  hinted at the progressing rates of cyber crimes at a fast pace. 

Internet monitoring is important to avoid early exposure to sexual content. Children are being targeted by cybercriminals which leads to sharing private pictures online. Later, these pictures will be used for torturing and blackmailing them. "Cyberbullying, stalking, trolling, molestation cases are been reported on a regular basis. It affects a child's mental health and some develop non-traceable pains on different body parts.” “Some experience headache and fainting episodes which could be originally the symptoms of mental pain," saidDr Krishnakumar.

