Rhythm and Blues festival to raise funds for children with congenital heart defect

Rhythm and Blues festival. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A heady mix of renowned as well as upcoming music artists including Indian rock band Parikrama and contemporary Punjabi folk band Hari & Sukhmani will perform at the eighth edition of the Rhythm and Blues festival in Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh.

Organised by the Genesis Foundation with Baikunth Resort, the annual festival that begins on April 19 this year, will raise funds for the treatment of critically ill, under-privileged children with congenital heart defects.

"We truly believe that music has the power to unite people across the world. With this as our driving force, we are elated to see Kasauli Rhythm and Blues entering its 8th edition and bring our audience together for the cause of saving little hearts while relishing enthralling music in scenic beauty of Kasauli," Prema Sagar, Founder and Trustee, Genesis Foundation, said.

The proceeds from the festival's last edition were able to "save 25 children", she added.

Other participants at the two-day festival will include Kerala based multi-genre music band Thaikkudam Bridge, and folk fusion band Maatibani.

Parikrama which will be playing at the festival after a hiatus of eight years said they were happy to be part of an initiative that allowed them to give back to the society.

"We feel great because we are able to do our small bit towards the society, and it is wonderful that all these efforts will be able to save many little hearts," Subir Malik from the band said.

The music festival in previous years has seen performances by artists like of Usha Uthup, Shilpa Rao, and Rabbi Shergill.

