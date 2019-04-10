Home Lifestyle Health

A sweat-proof skin checklist for this summer  

Yashu Jain, managing director of Mattlook cosmetics brings out some tips and tricks to maintain your skin as the sun scorches outside to its most.

Published: 10th April 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Summer, Sun Heat

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Summer is full of wonderful things — but melting makeup, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky lipstick are not among them. One needs to adopt the best tips to keep makeup fresh and pretty, even when the weather is against you. Here is a summer checklist by Yashu Jain, managing director of Mattlook cosmetics to spruce your look.

Slather the sunscreen

Skipping the sunscreen is a cardinal sin on any given day. But the effects of it are even harsher on days when the sun is at its brightest. Look for sunscreen with SPF 30 and make it a part of your daily skincare routine and before you step out of the house. As an extra precaution, you can also carry a small bottle/tube in your handbag to re-apply during the day. 

Scrub with care

While the dryness in your skin may be gone with the cool winds, you may think that you don’t need exfoliators anymore. However, it’s during the warmer months that your skin needs exfoliation the most. Gentle exfoliation saves you from clogged pores and removes blackheads and whiteheads, which in turn gives your skin a chance to breathe. 

Lighten the lotion

Moisturisers don’t have to be banished to the back ends of your beauty drawer with the dawn of spring. In fact, using light, water-based moisturisers will keep your skin soft and nourished during these months. 

Use a proper base

The way you care for your skin is just as important as the makeup you apply to it. Use an oil-free moisturiser in the morning. Try waterproof versions of your favourite products. Invest in a good quality waterproof makeup product to protect your skin from sweating.

Keep your makeup light

If you want to prevent your makeup from creasing and caking, use a tinted moisturiser and a concealer. Makeup likes disintegrate when it’s hot. So, the best way to avoid is to wear less of it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Summer skin care tips Skin care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
A voter in Hyderabad gets her finger inked at a polling booth in Rangareddy district during the first phase of the Parliament elections. (Photo |EPS/ Vinay Madapu)
Leaders, actors throng polling booths as Lok Sabha polls get underway 
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp