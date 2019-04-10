A sweat-proof skin checklist for this summer  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Summer is full of wonderful things — but melting makeup, smeared eyeliner, and super-sticky lipstick are not among them. One needs to adopt the best tips to keep makeup fresh and pretty, even when the weather is against you. Here is a summer checklist by Yashu Jain, managing director of Mattlook cosmetics to spruce your look.

Slather the sunscreen

Skipping the sunscreen is a cardinal sin on any given day. But the effects of it are even harsher on days when the sun is at its brightest. Look for sunscreen with SPF 30 and make it a part of your daily skincare routine and before you step out of the house. As an extra precaution, you can also carry a small bottle/tube in your handbag to re-apply during the day.

Scrub with care

While the dryness in your skin may be gone with the cool winds, you may think that you don’t need exfoliators anymore. However, it’s during the warmer months that your skin needs exfoliation the most. Gentle exfoliation saves you from clogged pores and removes blackheads and whiteheads, which in turn gives your skin a chance to breathe.

Lighten the lotion

Moisturisers don’t have to be banished to the back ends of your beauty drawer with the dawn of spring. In fact, using light, water-based moisturisers will keep your skin soft and nourished during these months.

Use a proper base

The way you care for your skin is just as important as the makeup you apply to it. Use an oil-free moisturiser in the morning. Try waterproof versions of your favourite products. Invest in a good quality waterproof makeup product to protect your skin from sweating.

Keep your makeup light

If you want to prevent your makeup from creasing and caking, use a tinted moisturiser and a concealer. Makeup likes disintegrate when it’s hot. So, the best way to avoid is to wear less of it.