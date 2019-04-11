Cool down the desi way: Five beverages to beat the heat

Anushka Baindur By

BENGALURU: Summer is a season that brings along with it many reasons to be happy - holidays, vacations, travel etc. to name a few. But as the temperatures are soaring to a maximum of 35-360 centigrade in Bengaluru, and are only expected to surge even higher in the coming days, our bodies start craving ways to cool down.

Convenient over the counter options like packaged juices, artificially fruit flavored drinks, squashes, aerated or fizzy drinks etc. usually find their ways into our shopping carts and then into our refrigerators and ultimately into our stomachs. These options do have a cooling effect for a while, but in the long term are unhealthy for us, due to the added sugars, preservatives and artificial flavoring agents.

We seem to have forgotten many traditional Indian options that help in quenching thirst and hydrating our bodies, without the negative effects. They also offer unique tastes and flavors, while remaining beneficial. Here are a few traditional examples that can cool you down without adding to your waistlines.

Buttermilk

This is the liquid left after churning butter. A glass (200 ml) of buttermilk contains about 60 Calories, and has the added benefit of being a probiotic drink which stimulates the growth of healthy bacteria in your gut, preventing stomach infections which we are more prone to during the summer. Buttermilk can be made more interesting or flavourful with the addition of black salt, asofoetida, chopped coriander leaves, mint leaves, ginger etc. Buttermilk is a common accompaniment with all meals especially in South India. Storing buttermilk in earthen pots would keep it cool and refreshing, while imparting a unique flavor profile.

Tender coconut water

Come summer and you see mounds of tender coconuts on footpaths. Packed with electrolytes like potassium and sodium and containing very little natural sugar, a glass of coconut water provides just 40 calories. People who exercise regularly, instead of consuming commercial sport drinks, can look at coconut water as a natural low calorie way to replace electrolytes and fluids. It can be turned into an interesting mocktail by the addition of mint leaves, malai from the coconut, chunks of watermelon etc.

Sol Kadhi

This spicy and sour deep pink coloured delight is made from the extract of the kokum fruit, grown in the coastal belt of Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. The kokum extract is mixed with coconut milk, green chilies, ginger and salt and served chilled with a coriander garnish. It can also serve as an ice breaker or trick drink at parties, since it looks like rose milk but tastes sour and spicy which is what guests would not expect. It is a natural digestive, taken to cool the stomach after consuming a spicy meal

Jaljeera

The drink literally meaning cumin water is a spicy concoction of cumin, ginger, black pepper, mint and dry mango powder. It is also a good digestive, but is usually consumed pre meal. Cumin is a medicinal ingredient providing good amount of fiber, vitamins and dietary minerals while aiding digestion, and reducing post meal bloating. The mint has a cooling effect in the heat

Chilled Rasam

Made with tomatoes, tamarind extract, garlic, salt and pepper the Rasam is an accompaniment to meals throughout south India. However, it can also be bottled and chilled for drinking between meals. Rasam ingredients, particularly tamarind are high in antioxidants which neutralise free radicals that can cause ageing, cancer etc.

The author is senior dietitian, Fortis Hospitals, Bangalore