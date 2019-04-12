Home Lifestyle Health

Walking, cycling may help you live longer: Study

This suggests that people with lower levels cardiorespiratory fitness have the most to gain from boosting their fitness.

Published: 12th April 2019 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

Cycling

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: Taking the stairs, cycling or walking to work may help you live longer, regardless of age, sex and starting fitness level, a large-scale study unveiled on Friday claims.

"People think they have to start going to the gym and exercising hard to get fitter," said Elin Ekblom-Bak, from the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences in Stockholm.

"But it doesn't have to be that complicated. For most people, just being more active in daily life -- taking the stairs, exiting the metro a station early, cycling to work -- is enough to benefit health since levels are so low to start with. The more you do, the better," Ekblom-Bak said in a statement.

The study included 316,137 adults aged 18-74 years who had their first occupational health screening between 1995 and 2015 in Sweden.

Cardiorespiratory fitness was measured using a submaximal cycle test and expressed as maximal oxygen uptake (VO2 max).

This is the maximum amount of oxygen the heart and lungs can provide the muscles during exercise, according to the study presented at EuroPrevent 2019, the annual congress of the European Association of Preventive Cardiology (EAPC) in Portugal.

Swedish national registries were used to obtain data on all-cause mortality and first-time cardiovascular events (fatal and non-fatal myocardial infarction, angina pectoris, or ischaemic stroke) during 1995-2015.

The risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular events fell by 2.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively, with each millilitre increase in VO2 max.

Benefits of fitness were seen in men and women, in all age groups, and at all fitness levels, researchers said.

Previous studies have been too small to ascertain whether all of these subgroups profit from improving their cardiorespiratory fitness.

There was no plateau of benefit in the total population, with some variation between sex- and age-subgroups, researchers said.

"It is particularly important to note that an increase in fitness was beneficial regardless of the starting point," said Ekblom-Bak.

"This suggests that people with lower levels cardiorespiratory fitness have the most to gain from boosting their fitness," Ekblom-Bak said.

Increasing fitness should be a public health priority and clinicians should assess fitness during health screening, said Ekblom-Bak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fitness physical exercise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp