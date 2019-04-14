  Oilier than thou

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Oils may not be the ultimate in beauty regimens, after all, nothing can be ultimate where beauty is concerned. But they do have their fair share of benefits by lending fatty acids, vitamins and minerals to the skin. All these help improve the resilience of the skin, hydrate, balance, function as antioxidants, and heal and repair. For that perfect glowy, hydrated, healthy complexio, experts say that oils might be the skincare ingredient you need to amp up on.

ShikheeAgrawal, head—Training, The Body Shop India, says, “The skin needs natural oils to keep hydrated and protected. A good quality facial oil tricks the skin into thinking it’s produced enough and therefore doesn’t need to produce more. Besides, theseils work on every skin type as they rebalance skin and restore a naturally healthy complexion. Whether you have oily (yes, even oily skin will benefit from a facial oil), combination or dry skin, by regularly applying a facial oil your skin will rebalance to reveal calm, clear and healthy looking complexion. Oils are absorbed quickly, and soften the appearance of fine lines. And just like all those plant-based super-foods that are so good for you, facial oils actually nourish your skin with intense moisture.”

Oils are the ideal antidote to dry, flaky skin. They can be much more effective at moisturising than standard over-the-counter lotions and creams. And in case you’re not ready to give up your favourite moisturiser, you can use both. It is best to apply oils right after freshly cleansed skin in the morning and at night before applying your moisturiser. But oils have gotten a bad reputation, because some molecules can clog pores, which is why breakouts happen. However, most plant-based oils are non-comedogenic and the right ones are able to help kick out acne. Ironically, since most anti-acne skincare routines contain drying agents like retinol or acids, oils can be a calming component. Also, the fatty acids help to fade acne scars.

Swati Kapoor, co-founder of ayurvedic skincare brand, SoulTree, says, “Lifestyle and environmental changes can take a toll on one’s skin and its well-being. Our skin produces oil naturally that helps keep away toxins but it decreases the natural oil production overtime as we age, hence face oils should be an essential part of our skin care routine.” Naina Pahuja, CEO and founder of The Herb Boutique, agrees, but cautions that it is important to choose the right face oil for the skin. “If you have oily skin, it is best to use lighter oils such as rosehip and apricot. Even during the summer months it is advisable to use lighter oils. For sensitive and acne-prone skin, one should opt for oils such as hazelnut and jojoba as they balance the pH level of the skin. In case of dry skin, heavy oils such as almond and avocado help to seal in the moisture, ” she elaborates.

But if you are one of those blessed with no specific problems, the skincare aisle can be your oyster. Still, an amplified glow never hurts. Facial oils replenish moisture effortlessly as they melt into the skin and make the skin radiant and luminous. Jot Angad Ahluwalia Singh, director of Rouhessentials, says, “Facial oils prevent the water from escaping your face, keeping it hydrated. Besides, cosmetics are loaded with chemicals. The short-term glow can result in long-term skin damage. Facial oils with its natural extracts can be your one-stop solution for all kinds of skincare needs.”

Do it right