Home Lifestyle Health

Here is how you can protect your hair and skin this summer

You can also go an extra mile by getting an anti-dullness or a de-tanning facial done once in a month to help your skin fight the summer heat in a better way.

Published: 18th April 2019 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

SKIN_CARE

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the switch in season from a colder to a warmer climate, it is crucial to change your hair care and skincare routine.

Gunjan Jain, National Educational Manager, Cheryl's Cosmeceuticals, on skincare tips:

* Hydration is the key: It is essential to drink plenty of water and keep hydrating ourselves as water flushes out the toxins and keeps our skin glowing. It's wise to carry a moisturizer and home-made flavoured water in your bag and keep hydrating your skin and body throughout the day.

* Sunblock is a must: Never step out of the house without applying a good sunblock with the right SPF value. While most of us are aware of the importance of sunblock, it is equally important to use the right amount of the product. Apply sunblock at least 15-20 minutes before you step outside, and if needed keep reapplying the product. It is advisable to apply sunblock every day even if you are at home as sun rays enters at our home as well.

* In-salon treatments: You can also go an extra mile by getting an anti-dullness or a de-tanning facial done once in a month to help your skin fight the summer heat in a better way. Giving our skin extra nourishment to reduce the dryness or decrease the tan can be extremely helpful.

* Exfoliation: It helps in removing the dead skin cells that can damage your skin texture and give you an even skin tone. Cleaning the skin regularly with a hydrating face wash and exfoliator is a must. Cleansing and refreshing the skin are important during summer to remove sweat and oil deposits.

Haircare tips by Melroy Dickson, General Manager, Education, MATRIX India.

* Avoid using heat tools: The summer heat tends to make your hair sweaty and the humidity makes it frizzy. Thus, you should avoid using heat styling products like hair iron or the blow dryer in summer as they add to the heat. Instead use styling products like gels, waxes or sprays to style your hair.

* Use hair hydrating and frizzy controlling products: Summer also makes your hair very dry and frizzy. Using the right products with ingredients that can help nourish the dry and frizzy hair by providing it with moisture is important. Also use serums and leave-ins that further help in dealing with the frizz, protect from humidity and provide that extra boost of nourishment.

* Shampoo and condition: Washing your hair every day in the summer can be a problem as it makes your scalp dry and leads to loss of moisture. In this situation, do not forget to condition; it is a crucial step to maintain health of the hair. Also, avoid washing your hair with hot water as that increases the heat and damages your hair.

* Experiment with colour: Summer calls for new hair trends and colours. So next time you plan a visit to the salon, ask the stylist for the hottest new hair colour trends.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
skin care make up hair care hair tips skin care tips summer skin care summer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp