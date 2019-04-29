Home Lifestyle Health

Why we binge on comfort foods when sad decoded

According to researchers from University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia, a post breakup ice-cream binge is actually a scientific phenomenon.

Published: 29th April 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Image of food used for representation.

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have decoded why emotional events, such as break-ups, make us binge on ice-creams and sweets -- a finding that may help curb this unhealthy behaviour.

According to researchers from University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia, a post breakup ice-cream binge is actually a scientific phenomenon.

"When you're sad you tend to go for overconsumption -- hedonic consumption -- as therapy. Be it ice cream or a luxury handbag, there are always emotions attached," said Nitika Garg, an associate professor at UNSW.

"The influence of emotion is subtle -- you don't know it's driving you in a systematic fashion, but you have motivations arising out of emotional experience that influence your choices and behaviour," said Garg.

According to the researchers, one of the mechanisms to curbing hedonic consumption is making people aware of the behaviour by providing nutritional information.

"But the problem is, it doesn't take care of the emotion, you just have to find an alternate outlet," Garg said.

On the flip side, experiencing happiness actually curbs the consumption of unhealthy food products.

"Happiness is shown to increase the consumption of products people believe to be healthy," Garg said.

For the study, researchers offered both M&Ms (a chocolate candy) and sultanas (a type of sweet dried grape) to happy and sad people.

"Happy people don't eat M&Ms, but they do eat sultanas a lot more," Garg said.

"Some research suggests hedonic consumption does not help because it could lead to a vicious cycle of eating unhealthily and its associated guilt factors," Garg said.

Emotional consumption is usually food because it is easily accessible and available to most people.

Other outlets like smoking or gambling tend to have a history with the individual.

"People go for what seems easiest to them in terms of familiarity and in terms of accessibility for hedonic consumption," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Icecream pizza Comfort food University of New South Wales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp