Home Lifestyle Health

Be safe from puddle of infections 

If you cannot avoid going out, wear a mouth mask so that others are not affected by it,” he says.

Published: 01st August 2019 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representational purpose

By RAJKUMARISHARMA
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The monsoon may be quite a pleasant season, but it brings along a number of diseases with it. The increased humidity and incessant rains prove to be ideal for disease-causing bacteria and viruses to grow and spread. As a result, many allergies and health disorders occur during this period. The three main problems that healthcare professionals have observed among Delhiites are eye infections, acne and gastroenteritis. Among eye infections, cases of viral conjunctivitis are most common in the monsoons.

“If you have contracted the disease, stay away from public places so that others are safe,” says Dr Bhanu Prakash, an eye specialist. “One should stay indoors until completely cured. As viral conjunctivitis is an extremely contagious disease and can spread from sneezing, using the same towel or even talking too close to one another, the best solution is to be quarantined.

If you cannot avoid going out, wear a mouth mask so that others are not affected by it,” he says. There is no medication for viral conjunctivitis, the best treatment, suggests Dr Prakash, is to use lubricating eye drops for comfort and antibiotic drops to avoid secondary infection. Another monsoon-related problem is stomach infection which often leads to gastroenteritis (inflammation and irritation in the lining of the inner stomach and thus causing swelling).

As a result, one suffers from vomiting, cramps, dehydration and acute diarrhoea. “Avoid eating roadside food, especially if it is spicy and raw. And always keep yourself hydrated and consume food rich in vitamin C as it boosts immunity,” says Dr Aditya Jayaraman. The Mayur Vihar-based physician says there is a spurt in the number of gastro cases during the rainy season as people do not take precautions. He advises that one must wash hands at regular intervals. “Cleanliness should be ensured 24x7 as infection of any sort can lead to complications.

As they say, ‘prevention is better than cure’,” he avers. The third case is of acne, a problem otherwise usually faced by adolescents. “Rainy season is the time when even adults develop acne on their face, basically because of eating oily food and lack of cleanliness,” says Dr Daleep Saxena, Mayur Vihar, Delhi. “Just maintain cleanliness and go slow on oil-rich food,” he says, “I wouldn’t advise any medicines for this in most cases, except when there are bacterial infections.” “Humidity, dampness and sticky heat together cause pimples on the skin.

One needs to tweak skincare according to the weather to avoid bacteria birthing. The rule is to cleanse tone and moisturise along with exfoliation and masking,” says Delhi-based Plabita Sharma, a skincare expert with The Body Shop India. To steer clear of acne, she advises using a cleanser. “It is important to cleanse your face one to two times a day, especially after you return home after staying long hours outdoors. This keeps acne-causing bacteria miles away. But keep away from excessive cleansing as it will strip off the natural moisture of your skin, leaving it dry,” says Sharma, adding one needs to increase water intake to keep the skin hydrated and wash off the toxins from the body.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi rains Delhi monsoon Dengue in Delhi delhi water borne disease
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp