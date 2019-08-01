Home Lifestyle Health

Language barrier causes math anxiety: Survey

 As many as 75 per cent of middle school students struggle in the subject due to difficulty in comprehending word problems, a recent study conducted by ClassKlap has found.

Published: 01st August 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s not always the numerals that make many students break out in a cold sweat. According to a recent research, children also face trouble with solving mathematics questions because of language barrier.

As many as 75 per cent of middle school students struggle in the subject due to difficulty in comprehending word problems, a recent study conducted by ClassKlap has found. A whopping 97 per cent of teachers surveyed agreed that it is important for the child to understand English in order to solve math problems. Out of this, 46 per cent teachers strongly agreed with it. The survey took responses from 417 teachers in the country, of which 35 per cent were from Bengaluru and from private schools where English is used as the medium.

“Math involves word problems which require a basic command of the language. If a student cannot understand terms like ‘take away’, ‘took’, ‘together’ in the word problem, then he/she wouldn’t be able to solve the question,” said Naveen Mandava, co-founder of ClassKlap, an education technology company.
Studies have also shown that children tend to suffer from ‘math anxiety’. “Inability to comprehend keywords, sentences and questions creates anxiety for the student,” Mandava added. While addition, subtraction, multiplication and division can be learnt, understanding when and where to use these concepts can be difficult, raising the question of whether the student knows the language well enough to understand the usage of the concepts.

Students in English medium private schools are restricted from choosing their regional language for exams. Padma Nagesh, who teaches math at the primary level, said, “In lower classes, the problem is that teachers expect all the children to have a good vocabulary and understand the question as it is. Children don’t express their difficulty and hence tend to learn the question and even the answers by rote. So when the question is changes slightly during exams, they go blank and experience panic.”

Mandava feels that if a school is English medium, then math should be taught in English. “However, it should be ensured that the language part of math is taught at the grade-appropriate level,” he says, adding, “Math is a combination of language and logic. Unfortunately, the language part is missed out by many teachers. If teachers can focus on the language part by building the math vocabulary of students, it will lead to reduced anxiety and better scores.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Language barrier math anxiety
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp