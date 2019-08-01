Losing fat, and not weight, must be the goal

Mukta Patil By

HYDERABAD: I have often seen that people don’t understand what weight loss means. For many, their weight is the parameter they hold close to their heart to look good, feel good and feel that a specified weight for that particular height and age is an entire truth in itself. However, not everyone realises that weight in itself is a very generalised term to tie their goals and good health to.

So, what exactly is weight then?

When we stand on a weighing scale, a number reflects on it. This number is the sum total of everything our body consists of, right from head to toe. When we say weight loss, we are just being generic and are looking forward to losing the water weight that our body carries on day-to-day basis. Losing water weight is very easy and takes fairly about four to five weeks.

A person who loses this weight thinks that he/she has lost weight. But this weight will always come back once you get back to a regular routine. The capacity of our body to retain water differs daily. Our food, daily schedule, routine and the hormones are the major factors which influence this. Now how can one lose weight in the real sense? What should one try to lose if they are looking to lead fit lives? So many questions and the answer to it is really simple – fat loss and muscle gain!

The healthy range for an adult man is to maintain himself at 15 – 20 % body fat and for a female it is 20 – 25% of body fat. When we eat a lot, but fail to covert this food into energy due to a sedentary life style, our body stores up all the metabolised food in form of fat. In simple words the calorie intake must be on a lower side when compared to the energy expenditure.

Body fat is also of two kinds. One is the subcutaneous fat which is present right below our skin and is fairly easy to lose and not harmful. The second is the visceral fat which accumulates around our organs and is very visible on the stomach and thighs. This fat is dangerous as it inhibits the functioning of our organs and hormones. It is known to induce the lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, chronic heart disease, thyroid and PCOD.

Now that we know what body fat is, the best way to stay healthy is to lose it if we are overweight. A structured diet which is carefully customised to person’s metabolism, lifestyle habits and routine will be the best approach. Body fat metabolism depends on A wholesome diet of regular home-cooked meals is the key to losing body fat and keeping it at bay. To enhance this process of metabolising fat, we need to add in progressive strength and resistance training. This kind of training helps us build our lean muscle mass, improve stamina, improve our metabolic rate and increase our overall energy expenditure.

And this just how I simplify fat loss. It is not rocket science, but just depends on cleverly your diet and workout schedules are structured to suit your body and lifestyle.

(The writer is a dietician and a fitness expert)