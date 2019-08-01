Myths about breastfeeding

- Breastfeeding is not for everyone as I do not have enough milk: It is advisable that you let the obstetrician decide on this subject. Doctors say over 95% of mothers have more than sufficient milk to feed the baby.
- I cannot breastfeed as I have to get back to work after three months: Breastfeeding is to be done for at least first six months of the baby’s life and there is no compromise on it. If you are firm on giving the best to your baby, you will figure out a way to feed it yourself. Work out a longer maternity leave or if possible, work from home. Expressed milk that can be stored at normal temperature for six hours can be given to the baby at regular intervals. This ensures you are at work and the baby is on the right diet.
- Breastfeeding is painful and irritating: Getting the baby to latch on may be difficult for some women but it is not a huge task that you cannot master upon. If you want the best for the baby, then the minor task of getting the technique right can be learnt to ensure the baby is healthy.
- I have twins – I cannot manage to breastfeed two babies: Doctors say it might be difficult but it is not impossible to breast feed twins or even triplets. You might require additional help or hone your time management and multi-tasking skills.
- I have had my baby through IVF, I cannot breastfeed such a tiny baby: Your obstetrician will guide you to this natural process as soon as the baby is ready to take on breast milk directly from you. Premature babies need to get vital nutrients through the recommend health practice of breast feeding and nothing else.
The author is Lactation Consultant, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road