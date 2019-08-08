Keep dehydration at bay

Dr Mahera Valiulla By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : One of the most popular and extensively practised methods to treat dehydration, ORS comprises a formula that is a mix of salts, glucose, and important minerals rich in electrolytes (sodium and potassium) mixed with water for fast and effective rehydration. These salts are available in the form of tablets (formulated to the oral rehydration standards of WHO (World Health Organisation), as well as powders, both of which can be dissolved in normal drinking water and consumed. ORS can also be prepared at home.

Milk

Unknown to most, milk is actually a highly recommended source of fluids, and is excellent for countering dehydration. Containing a combination of high-quality proteins, carbs, and sodium, it is extremely useful for helping the body retain essential fluids. Buttermilk, milkshakes, smoothies, and lassi are some of the delectable dairy-based beverages that can be tried.

Juices

Fresh fruit juices are rich in minerals and electrolytes and have always garnered credibility as good sources of rehydration. Artificially flavoured, processed and packaged fruit juices must be avoided, due to their high concentrated sugar content. Home-made juices remain a favourite amongst most, for instant rehydration.

Sports Drinks

Sports drinks are often recommended by several medical experts, as they are high in their electrolyte content. Not only do they hydrate the body swiftly, but also ensure that it retains the fluids being consumed, which can be a useful treatment for dehydration. However, an important tip to follow is checking the label of the sports drink before buying it, as they should contain at least 20 mmol per litre of sodium,in order to beneficial.

Lemon/Coconut/Chia Water

Commonly referred to as ‘nimbu paani’ in India, lemon water is the age-old recommendation for rehydration, especially when containing rock salt, as it ensures that the body gets its essential dose of Vitamin C. Coconut water is another preferred source for hydrating the body, with its low-calorie, high-potassium content.

(The writer is head of department, Executive health check department, Saifee Hospital)