Lustrous locks

Kaushani Banerjee By

Express News Service

The combination of humidity, pollution and hard water has left us with innumerous hair problems but we seem to have found a fix in Kérastase’s Discipline Oleo Relax range. We used the Bain Discipline Oleo Relax shampoo, with the Masque and Advanced oil, for more than two months to find that our hair was not only more manageable but also frizz-free. Now, frizziness depends on the humidity levels but these three products worked in tandem to make our tresses look less of a bird’s nest by the end of the day.

The shampoo had no synthetic fragrance and the masque was quite easy to wash off. The oil, which should be applied on towel-dried hair, was absolutely non-sticky yet managed to make our hair feel soft and moisturised. For those roughing it out in the pollution and public transport every day, Kérastase is one of the best solution to your hair woes.