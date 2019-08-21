Go for holistic wellness for your body, mind and soul

Dr Deepti Bagare By

BENGALURU : Holistic healthcare is a 360 degree approach involving processes to optimise the mind, body and soul connection. Balanced nutrition, physical activity, quality sleep and stress management are the paradigm of holistic healthcare. Working on only 1 of the 4 paradigm of health will not help achieve the health goals alone as it requires all the parameters to be worked on simultaneously.

Holistic healthcare doesn’t treat the symptoms; instead it considers treating the root cause and not just immediate relief. It’s an integrative way that works on helping an individual reach health goals. It doesn’t believe in checking the weight on the scale. This system believes in amalgamating posture correction which is the basis of any exercise regime along with supervised training schedule for muscle building or yoga for improving flexibility, right nutrition advice to improve exercise performance and disease prevention and therapeutic massage for post exercise recovery.

An emphasis is given on sleep quality and not just quantity for further recovery and detoxifications along with methods to de-stress or unwind like deep breathing, meditation etc. On one hand where exercise have benefits of keeping an individual in shape and improving heart and lung condition, on the other hand, nutrition plays a role in building immunity, enhancing cognitive function etc.

Working on sleep quality and stress is equally as important as exercise and nutrition. The connection between food and mind decides whether food will have positive impact or otherwise. Enjoying each and every flavour of food helps release digestive enzymes and puts the food to right work.

A belief is set in the minds of individual that the capacity of healing lies within them and it doesn’t change by popping pills like candies. A great emphasis is laid on working on modifying lifestyle from an early age as this sets the foundation of health. Getting trapped in a vicious cycle of disease-pills-disease and then making lifestyle modification will not have as much as working on disease prevention from an early life. The entire process being holistic may take few months or years to see the desired changes and it’s not a quick fix, hence worth a try at any stage.

Some simple lifestyle hacks

Avoid white sugar which is a cause of chronic inflammation

If it’s packaged, it’s not natural. Avoid processed foods as they are high on artificial colourants and preservatives which are gut irritants.

Procure locally grown seasonal produce for body to get right amount of nutrients and not genetically modified.

Regular exercise for 45 min to an hour is a must along with keeping active through the day.

Maintain regular sleep-wake up cycle.

A journal helps keep a check on day-to-day details to help understand what works or what doesn’t work as every individual is different.

(The author is HOD, Healthcare, RESET)