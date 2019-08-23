Exercise your freedom to live with a healthy body

By Express News Service

We observed our 73rd Independence Day last week, and we all know that to be free is the best thing that can happen to you! Just as freedom is a critical component for our country, it is a crucial component to our good health as well.



You will make the wrong choices from time to time while choosing your food habits, but ultimately this builds wisdom and awareness on what is good or bad for your health. That’s why you have the freedom to make the right choices for you.

A healthy body (inside out) not only makes you feel great, but it also gives you the freedom to enjoy your life to the fullest. So why not use this freedom and stay healthy for the rest of our lives. Here are a few tips that everyone can follow to make that positive shift:

Start your day with a glass of warm lemon water to keep the body alkaline and to begin your day fresh.



Include atleast one serving of fruit in your routine, particularly in the first half of the day to get enough fibre and digestive enzymes and antioxidants.



Plus it’ll keep your body alkaline too. Walking is a very great exercise as it’s easy and you don’t require any high-end equipment.This reduces stress and improves sleep quality too.

Eating less is always good for health. That doesn’t mean you need to starve. What I want to say here is, focus on chewing the food well. Once you start working on this lifestyle change you’ll automatically notice that your portion size reducing and you don’t end up feeling bloated. So be mindful and chew well.



The mind should be concentrated only on one particular thing while sleeping and eating. Avoid TV, mobile phones, laptop for at least one hour before sleeping and even when you are eating.



All these things divert the mind from its sole function – that is from digestion and getting the body ready to sleep. This can cause many issues like insomnia, indigestion, gas and bloating issues etc.

Avoid drinking water during or immediately after meals as it can dilute the digestive juices and can cause indigestion. Minimum 30-60 mins gap should be maintained. You have the freedom to do anything and everything.



However, over-exercising, over-speaking, overworking, over-the-counter drugs, for that matter anything in over and excess is not good. Cherish your freedom to live life on your own terms, focus on your health, work hard for getting the heath back, and then take care of your health as well as freedom.



Be thankful for everything. Live your healthy life!