Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Let truth be told. I have an oily scalp and that makes sure that two days after a salon wash-and-care regime, my hair is back at its limpest best.

The Aromachology Revitalising Fresh Hair Care with its revitalising properties of five essential oils and the purifying power of a plant-based vinegar is the answer to my prayers.

This ritual of ultra-fresh, silicone-free formula helps eliminate built-up residue that suffocates the hair. Little wonder that my hair and scalp feel autumn fresh.