An important ingredient for Lactovedic formulation

Mother’s milk is important for babies as it provides necessary nutrients in the required proportions.

Ksheera vidari is also called giant potato 

Mother’s milk is important for babies as it provides necessary nutrients in the required proportions. Later in life, only these nutrients play vital roles in one’s immunity that not only protects from common health complaints of allergies, obesity, intestinal disorders, etc. but also fights against diseases that may turn fatal such as diabetes, cancer and so on. Keeping this in mind, our Indian systems of medicine encourage ecosystem-specific, strict diet regime for lactating mothers.

However, in the present scenario, the post-natal mothers seldom follow the traditional diet system due to the ‘urban way of living’, hence facing problem of low milk supply during breastfeeding. Ksheera vidari is the plant recommended by our traditional health systems to alleviate low milk supply. As a single drug, the juice of Ksheera vidari’s tubers mixed with one glass of cow’s milk is administered orally for seven days to help feed their babies.

It is also used as Lactovedic formulation where it is reported to be used with eight other ingredients. Recent studies reveal that these formulations increase milk secretion significantly by activating the serum prolactin, protein content and glycogen of mammary gland. It is also reported that these formulations prevent the external infections of breasts too.

Ksheera vidari is popularly known as giant potato; Paalmuthukku in Malayalam and Tamil. Kannada and Telugu names are similar in meaning, Bhumi chakkara gedde and Bhuchakra gedda, respectively. In Hindi and Marathi, it is called as vidarikand or bhuyikohala.

Scientifically it is known as Ipomoea mauritiana Jacq. belonging to Convolvulaceae family. It is a much-branched extensive climber arising from stout, fleshy, tuberous roots. Leaves are up to 15 cm long and 10 cm broad, with 5-7 narrow lobes, base is heart-shaped; leaf-stalk is up to 10 cm long. It has inflorescences with many buds, flowers open in succession. Flowers are pinkish-purple, funnel-shaped, to 6 cm across with narrow tube of 5 cm long.

Fruits are dehiscing capsules, up to 1.5 cm long. Seeds are 4 per capsule, black in colour covered with cottony hair. Vidari is usually found to grow in open areas of moist deciduous forests. It is also been recorded from riparian (along rivers) vegetation, lowland forests and in grasslands throughout the warmer parts of the India. It is also cultivated for its medicinal tubers and rarely planted in gardens for its showy flowers.

Ksheera vidari
