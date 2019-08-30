Next stop, motherhood

By Express News Service

When you have a baby onboard, travelling doesn’t seem to be that much fun, especially when the mother needs to be extra careful of what she eats in order to avoid conditions like acidity, digestive issues and nausea. The safest time to travel during pregnancy is 18th to 24th week as there is a lower chance of miscarriage and preterm labour during this period. I

n the third trimester it is always safe not to travel too far a distance. Basically, a mother having healthy pregnancy has no issues with travelling but here are few handy tips that one can follow during pregnancy to stay healthy even during a travel:

■ Pack snacks like dates balls, roasted foxnuts, homemade oats, nutty energy bars, fruits and salad and carry them with you because there is a possibility that your meal schedule may get disrupted which can cause acidity and heartburn.

■ Carry your own boiled bottled water and drink it at regular intervals, especially on long flights to avoid getting dehydrated. You can carry infused water to keep the body alkaline levels proper and stay hydrated. For infusions, you can use lemon slices, ginger, fennel and cumin seeds.

■ If you are planning to stay at a hotel, try and eat local food which is less spicy and cooked

thoroughly. It better is to check for organic options. Avoid anything that is raw or uncooked.

■ Try to eat at regular intervals keeping a gap of two to three hours to avoid getting acidic. Keep up the intake of fresh fruits to get the energy and avoid nausea as well.

■ Standing in the same place or sitting for long periods of time can cause swelling in the legs which is quite normal during pregnancy. Try to be active and enage in ample amount of walking, to avoid swelling and improvecirculation.

■ In case of swelling, try and elevate your legs with the help of extra pillows. You can carry sachets of Epsom salt with you and soak your legs in warm Epsom saltwater to reduce the swelling, relax the muscles and calm the senses...Planning ahead always works when you are pregnant and want to enjoy travelling without any hassle. Hope these tips help you, have a safe trip!