Follow your gut

The process of making DIY probiotic drinks and eats to stimulate your gut’s metabolic activity is practical and convenient, as demonstrated in a recent workshop at Fabcafe.

Published: 31st August 2019 07:34 AM

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

Your ‘gut’ constantly shows you signs about your ‘gut’. The former is instinctual and the latter is physiological.

But both work in unison with the help of trillions of microorganisms (good bacteria) to ensure you have a healthy stomach.

But as several published reports have already enlisted its infinite benefits, here are some convenient and effective DIY probiotic potions to stimulate your gut’s metabolic activity.  

Simply put, probiotics are friendly bacteria that are good for you. There are several types of these, which experts say, should all be consumed if feasible.

“Multicultural bacterial input will help address different gut irritabilities, therefore, tapping into these from varied sources is recommended,” says Rebekah Blank, who along with her sister Ariella, took us through the process of making probiotic drinks and eats, as part of a gut health workshop hosted by Fabcafe by Fabindia.

The sisters have co-founded the brand Atmosphere that sells Kombucha, a tonic drink that aids digestion.  

Stressing how simple it is to manage gut health with probiotic vegetables, Rebekah scoops out a large chunk of grated cabbage and places it in a bowl. She then sprinkles sea salt and begins massaging it until it draws some juice.

The mixture is placed in a jar with the liquid poured over it. She continues to push the cabbage down to make sure its always embedded under its juice.

For the next week, keep pushing the cabbage down and after that, it’s ready to be taken. “This is Sauerkraut, a German pickled cabbage dish. It’s probiotic gold for your digestive system,” she says. 

In a jiffy, her sister turns to the other corner and begins to demonstrate the process of making Kvass, an Eastern European tradition of fermenting beets in whey or brine.

She takes peeled beets and cuts them into cubes, places them in a jar (you want to take a tall jar). She then adds whey and sea salt. Finally, she tops it up with water and places the lid lightly over it so gases formed during fermentation can be released.

“Leave this out for two days. Then store in the fridge and consume. In some cultures, Kvass is considered to be healthier than water. It’s a digestive tonic that strengthens and cleanses the liver and reduces fatigue,” says Ariella.  

You can make variants of sauerkraut. To the original recipe, add spices and herbs, and have the potion neat or add it to your meals. Even Kvass can be made by adding lemon, garlic, dill or cumin seeds to the original recipe.

There lemon, ginger, and coriander versions too. Another effective add on is basil, garlic and oregano. Beets are good, and so is a combination of fennel and apple.

“Fermenting makes your vegetables a breeding ground for good bacteria and this produces vitamins and enzymes that aids digestion. For instance, pickled cucumbers contain high reserves of minerals and vitamins, especially to address Vitamin K deficiency that impacts the heart and bone health,” says Rebekah.  So listen to your gut and boost it with good probiotics. 

