Beauty vs pollution 

Published: 03rd February 2019 05:00 AM

By Satya Sharma
Express News Service

Smoke, automobile exhaust, humidity and dust create a heady mix of pollution that creates havoc on skin and hair. Pollutants enter the skin’s pores and cause free-radical damage, which, in turn, can cause premature cellular death. To combat pollution-related problems, here are few suggestions that one can follow to improve the quality of skin and hair:

❖ Anti-pollution skincare regime is on the rise, with people looking for oxygen facials to deal with rising pollution levels. It delivers oxygen to the deepest layers of the skin, promotes hydration and delivers essential antioxidants, botanicals and nutrients. 
 

❖ If the skin is delicate and sensitive, or if chemical peels are being used,  skin hydration becomes essential to regenerate new cells. Hydro Glacier therapy acts as a source of hydration for dry and dehydrated skin. This treatment comprehensively replenishes, revitalises and revives skin with lactic acid, plant placenta and HA3 Complex. This regime helps strengthen skin cells against pre-mature photo-ageing and provides resistance against wrinkle formation and loss of elasticity.

❖ The skin on our feet and hands are vulnerable to cold weather. It is important to use a good moisturiser and do hydrating pedicures and manicures in winter. One can opt for the paraffin manicure and pedicure combined with aroma oils which are good for winters as it repairs cracked nails and heels and removes callus.
 

❖ Polluted and contaminated water along with sprays, shampoos, setting lotions damage the hair. Polluted water forms a mineral layer on top of the cuticle, leading to loss of lustre. It can also lead to premature greying and balding. Choose products and treatments which contain natural oils and moisturising agents like amino acids, rosemary, and sea algae which are rich in protein. 

❖ Opt for anti-oxidants spas and treatments that work as hydrating agents for the hair. Antioxidants prevent free radicals from potentially causing signs of ageing. The  Moroccan Oil Spa is infused with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamin E and helps to repair the damaged hair. 

❖ Charcoal treatment is the perfect solution for congested skin suffering from environmental pollution. Activated charcoal draws chemicals, bacteria, dirt and other micro-particles to the surface of the skin and is effective in treating acne.
         
The author is a Beauty  Expert, VLCC

