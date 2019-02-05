Deep cleanse for a free mind

By Express News Service

Feng Shui says that, anything new enters our life only when we create space for it. Only when we re-energise our living space do we have the benefit of new beginnings along with abundance, prosperity and peace.

In contemporary society however, it is not just the earth’s magnetic field that influences us, but also increasing levels of pollution in the air, water, noise as well as electromagnetic fields, because of excessive use of electronic equipment. The earth’s magnetic field, for example, is only 0.5mG (milliGauss), while we are exposed to much higher levels of magnetic fields emanating from electronic equipment, computers and our compulsive use of cell phones, which alone has an intensity of 200mG. All of these have a strong influence on our energy fields and the aura surrounding us. The aura of a person is of immense significance to the person’s well-being, especially good health, mental balance and therefore mental peace. This aura is nothing but the “energy field” around a person, which may vary on a daily basis, depending on the person’s activity, mental state, immediate surroundings, including a person’s attire.

It is possible to measure a man’s aura by using Kirlian photography. It is a form of aura photography that captures the subtle energetic fields surrounding any life form. These collectively demonstrate our constant exposure to various energy fields and how these influence our dwelling spaces, as well as our auras. To counter the negative and ill effects of these strong energy fields, it is important to understand and take curative measures that can be found in the art and sciences of vaastu and feng shui.

Tips for a better space

De-clutter your place and give away things you may not require. This is important as clutter can deplete the energy fields around you and your environment.

Plan a complete cleaning (and cleansing) of your premises; look for areas which have been neglected and re-do furniture in the bedroom if health has been of concern.

If you have been experiencing negative vibes in your home with your family members, wipe the floor with salt water for seven days and place a small bowl of crystal salt to absorb bad vibes.

One of the most common practices to ensure absorption of bad energy is to place a small glass bowl filled with water and put a drop of fresh green lemon into it. Place this close to the main door entry.

Hang some colourful decorations, bring in a new plant, and display auspicious symbols like the conch shell, or Om or even an elephant in the living room.

(The writer is an accredited Master Feng Shui Consultant, Bio-energetician and Traditional Vaastu Practitioner.)