Home Lifestyle Health

Hawaii considering Bill on cigarette sales ban to anyone under 100

Now, the new Bill calls for raising the cigarette-buying age to 30 by next year, up to 40, 50 and 60 in each subsequent year, and up to 100 by 2024.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

No Smoking

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

HONOLULU: Hawaii is considering a new Bill that will ban cigarette sales to anyone under the age of 100 in the US state by 2024, the media reported.

Hawaii has some of the most restrictive cigarette laws in the US. In 2016, it became the first state to raise the age to buy cigarettes to 21, reports CNN.

Now, the new Bill calls for raising the cigarette-buying age to 30 by next year, up to 40, 50 and 60 in each subsequent year, and up to 100 by 2024.

The age limits would not apply to e-cigarettes, cigars or chewing tobacco.

"The legislature finds that the cigarette is considered the deadliest artefact in human history," the proposed Bill says.

It also notes that Hawaii "is suffering from its own addiction to cigarettes in the form of the large sums of money that the state receives from state cigarette sales taxes", to the tune of $100 million annually.

The Bill's sponsor Representative Richard Creagan, said: "Basically, we essentially have a group who are heavily addicted... In my view, enslaved by a ridiculously bad industry which has enslaved them by designing a cigarette that is highly addictive, knowing that it highly lethal. And, it is."

Federal law requires US states to set the minimum tobacco-purchasing age at 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cigarette

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp