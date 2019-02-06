Soluble fibre prevents diabetes, heart diseases and cancers

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

Fresh cases of swine flu have been reported in Delhi and it is in our interest that all that can be done should be done to prevent the H1N1 virus from attacking us. This week, I continue to focus on strategies to ramp up our body’s immunity through diet. It is fascinating to note how foods go on to become our protective gear.

Foods from the plant kingdom provide us with many beneficial compounds, which is why all scientists seem to agree that our diets should be largely plant-based. An oft-neglected plant-based food is fibre, which has excellent immunityboosting properties. For a long time, we believed that fibre was beneficial only for our digestive health, and that the gut was no more than a digestive organ. However, we now know of the host of other functions that the gut performs, and that more than 70% of our immunity actually resides within our gut.

The benefits of fibre are many. It has the ability to prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems and cancers of many kinds. There are two types of fibre available from plant foods- soluble and insoluble — and it is the soluble fiber variety (gum, pectins and mucilages) that protects us from both bacterial and viral infections.

Quite naturally, you would now want to know how to get enough soluble fibre into the system. The good sources of soluble fibre are fruits, which include those of the citrus variety, figs, pear, apple and berries. Almonds and seeds, such as flaxseed, fenugreek, sesame, chia, mustard, watermelon, sunflower and poppy, are loaded with soluble fibre. Quinoa, which is actually a seed, is another rich source of fibre. Among the cereals, oats and barley are good sources that are easily available and not difficult to incorporate into the diet. Drumstick or moringa, a vegetable with many benefits is rich in fibre.

The leaves of drumstick, as well as curry leaves, broad beans and sweet potato have tremendous immunity-boosting properties. The Indian meal is never complete without the inclusion of a legume, which is indeed a healthy practice. Bengal gram, rajmah, soybean and black gram are good sources of soluble fibre.

A low intake of soluble fiber is bound make you vulnerable to many problems. Therefore, make sure to include two tablespoons of seeds into any of the dishes that you normally consume. Blend in oats or barley to wheat flour to make rotis/chappatis/ bread. Pick dates, figs, raisins or pear over a sugar-sweetened dessert. These simple practices will ensure the inclusion of 6 - 8grams of soluble fibre in your daily diet.