Home Lifestyle Health

Soluble fibre prevents diabetes, heart diseases and cancers

The leaves of drumstick, as well as curry leaves, broad beans and sweet potato have tremendous immunity-boosting properties.

Published: 06th February 2019 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Neelanjana singh
Express News Service

Fresh cases of swine flu have been reported in Delhi and it is in our interest that all that can be done should be done to prevent the H1N1 virus from attacking us. This week, I continue to focus on strategies to ramp up our body’s immunity through diet. It is fascinating to note how foods go on to become our protective gear.

Foods from the plant kingdom provide us with many beneficial compounds, which is why all scientists seem to agree that our diets should be largely plant-based. An oft-neglected plant-based food is fibre, which has excellent immunityboosting properties. For a long time, we believed that fibre was beneficial only for our digestive health, and that the gut was no more than a digestive organ. However, we now know of the host of other functions that the gut performs, and that more than 70% of our immunity actually resides within our gut. 

The benefits of fibre are many. It has the ability to prevent chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems and cancers of many kinds. There are two types of fibre available from plant foods- soluble and insoluble — and it is the soluble fiber variety (gum, pectins and mucilages) that protects us from both bacterial and viral infections.

Quite naturally, you would now want to know how to get enough soluble fibre into the system. The good sources of soluble fibre are fruits, which include those of the citrus variety, figs, pear, apple and berries. Almonds and seeds, such as flaxseed, fenugreek, sesame, chia, mustard, watermelon, sunflower and poppy, are loaded with soluble fibre. Quinoa, which is actually a seed, is another rich source of fibre. Among the cereals, oats and barley are good sources that are easily available and not difficult to incorporate into the diet. Drumstick or moringa, a vegetable with many benefits is rich in fibre.

The leaves of drumstick, as well as curry leaves, broad beans and sweet potato have tremendous immunity-boosting properties. The Indian meal is never complete without the inclusion of a legume, which is indeed a healthy practice. Bengal gram, rajmah, soybean and black gram are good sources of soluble fibre.

A low intake of soluble fiber is bound make you vulnerable to many problems. Therefore, make sure to include two tablespoons of seeds  into any of the dishes that you normally consume. Blend in oats or barley to wheat flour to make rotis/chappatis/ bread. Pick dates, figs, raisins or pear over a sugar-sweetened dessert. These simple practices will ensure the inclusion of 6 - 8grams of soluble fibre in your daily diet. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
swine flu H1N1 virus heart disease cancer fibre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp