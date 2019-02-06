This is why you should not skip warming up before exercise

Express News Service

If you were told that you only had to add an extra five to 10 minutes to each of your workouts in order to prevent injury and lessen fatigue, would you do it? Most people would say yes. Then they might be surprised to learn that they already know about those few minutes called a warm-up. If done correctly, a pre-exercise warm-up can have a multitude of beneficial effects on a person’s workout and their overall health.

Benefits of doing warm-up exercises:

It leads to efficient calorie burning by increasing core body temperature

Produces faster, more forceful muscle contractions

Increases metabolic rate so oxygen is delivered to the working muscles more quickly

Prevents injuries by improving the elasticity of your muscles

Gives better muscle control by speeding up your neural message pathways to the muscles

Allows you to work out longer because all your energy systems are able to adjust to exercise

Psychologically prepares you for higher intensities by increasing your arousal and focus on exercise

Where to begin?

Your warm-up should consist of two phases: 1) progressive aerobic activity that utilises the muscles you will be using during your workout, and 2) flexibility exercises. Your warm-up activity depends on your workout routine. For example, if you will be running, warm up with a slow jog, or if you will be cycling outdoors, begin in lower gears.​

An ideal intensity for an aerobic warm-up is yet to be established, but a basic guideline is to work at a level that produces a small amount of perspiration, but doesn’t leave you feeling fatigued. The duration of the warm-up activity will depend on the intensity of your workout as well as your own fitness level.

After the aerobic warm-up activity you should incorporate flexibility/stretching exercises. Stretching muscles after warming them up with low-intensity aerobic activity will produce a better stretch since the rise in muscle temperature and circulation increases muscle elasticity, making them more pliable. Be sure to choose flexibility exercises that stretch the primary muscles you will be using during your workout.

Make the time

In order to fully reap the benefits of the time you are spending exercising, you must warm up. Taking those extra few minutes to adjust to increased activity will ensure a better performance from your body and, in turn, will make your workout more productive and enjoyable.

