It’s time to learn more about the wonder oil, black seed oil

Popularly known as Kalonji oil, Black seed oil is extracted from Nigella sativa plant which is native to India.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Popularly known as Kalonji oil, Black seed oil is extracted from Nigella sativa plant which is native to India. It is a medicinal plant and has been used to prepare medicines and herbal concoctions.

Pooja Nagdev, Cosmetologist and Aromatherapist, founder of Inatur talks about the benefits of Black Seed Oil:

Anti Bacterial: It has an unusual ability to fight bacterial infections, even drug-resistant ones such as MRSA. It is one of the rare natural oils with that kind of anti microbial benefits.

Healing: It helps to heal minor cuts and prevents formation of scars.

Relieves from skin allergies: Numerous studies have been conducted on people suffering from allergies and eczema and black seed oil relieved both respiratory symptoms, allergies and eczema. Effective dosage is different from a person to person according to body weight.

Induces  Weight Loss: A study of 90 obese women found that adding black seed oil to a low-calorie diet produced more weight loss than the diet alone. And a study of 250 men found that black seed oil by itself, or in combination with turmeric, produced some weight loss and reduced risk factors for diabetes.
Promotes Healthy Skin and Hair: It has miraculous conditioning, nurturing and healing benefits for skin and scalp. Kalonji powder is a stimulant and added to skin care products helps to detoxify, deep cleanse and nourish the skin.

Reduces Rheumatoid Arthritis Symptoms: Reduces swollen joints and morning stiffness in women suffering from rheumatoid arthritis.

Relieves Indigestion and Heartburn: Black seed oil can relieve dyspepsia, a combination of symptoms that can include indigestion and/or heartburn.

