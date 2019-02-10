Health over heels

Misbaah Mansuri By

Move over mainstream honeymoon destinations. Newlyweds today are increasingly beginning their happily ever after with luxury wellness honeymoons. Healthy honeymooning is all about entering the new phase of life with rejuvenating massages, meditation, digital detox and noshing on a wholesome fare.

Big, fat Indian weddings bring along unaccounted consumption of fat-laden foods making guests and couples feeling bloated by the end. Most attendees want to get rid of the calories gained. Thus couples checking in a wellness resort get the opportunity to opt for flavourful and palatable food sans unhealthy ingredients.

Chef Amit Bahuguna, who has worked at some leading wellness resorts, says while some newlyweds want to be put on a diet to shed off the post-wedding calories, others don’t want to be stopped from consuming certain foods. “Diets mostly are based on the couple’s doshas and health goals. On request, we do private dining by the pool to add some ambience to the meal experience. Overall, the trick lies in serving meals in controlled portions,” he says.

Relationship-coach and psychotherapist Dr Neeta Shetty says such wellness honeymoons address a range of ailments. From a pre-marital aspect, these trips give couples time to replenish themselves both physically and mentally. After all the stress around planning the wedding, it affords mindful time to couples.

Dr Shetty who organises such wellness getaways says she throws in activities such as yoga, meditation, walks, painting, cooking together, and couple spa that are perfect for couple-bonding. “During spa therapies, the aromatherapy oils used have a great effect on the mind and the body. It transports you to a blissful haven of calm,” she adds.

While couples are constantly bombarded with congratulatory messages and calls even after the big day, what they actually look for is precious time to connect with each other. So a no-tech honeymoon is exactly what Dr Shetty recommends. Marketing-consultant Tanisha Kanani who escaped on a yoga and pilates honeymoon in Uttarakhand shares that the seclusion and digital detox helped her connect with her loved one on a different level. She highlights that activities such as TRX (total resistance exercises), salsa, zumba, circuit training, pilates helped the couple appease their active side by doing more than just strolling on the beach all day. “I returned home after my honeymoon feeling closer to my husband. We shared a rush of adrenaline and bonded as we experienced our first adventures and learnt new skills together. This was the high-point of our trip as we discovered so much more about each other,” says the newlywed bride.

Couples who are marrying in the later years of their lives are also looking at experiences to shape up, slow down or simply bliss out after their nuptials. Srikant Peri, General Manager, Hilton Shillim Retreat and Spa reasons that Dharana (a form of yoga), offered by the resort helps couples attain spiritual well-being as they rest their mind, body and soul in the serenity of an idyllic destination. “After the exhilaration of the big day, it is important to take the time to rejuvenate together. Healthy honeymooning is a great way to inspire each other and spend quality time as you engage in various wellness sessions and cognitive activities. Reconnecting with yourself and your partner after the nerve-wracking months is very important. Programmes dealing with stress, detox, and mindfulness help you adopt a healthy habit and leave you feeling like a brand new person entering a new life with a healthier lifestyle,” he explains.

