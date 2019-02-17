Time to Go au Naturel

Swati Kapoor By

Express News Service

Caring for your skin can be both challenging and confusing. A wide range of products are available in the market, picking and choosing the right suitable mix for your skin can be tougher than it seems. Choosing the right product, free from harmful chemicals, is essential to achieve healthy, balanced and glowing skin. To begin with, find a skin care routine that works for you and helps you understand your skin type.

For those with dry to normal skin, lack of moisture in skin is the biggest setback. In this case, finding a moisturiser that helps your skin replenish is essential. It is ideal to avoid hot showers as it strips the skin of any oils. Lukewarm or cold showers, followed by a humidifier in the room, helps hydrate the skin further.

On the other hand, for those with oily skin, they tend to have this constant sheen caused by excessive oil and regular acne breakouts.

Instead of trying to dry the skin or use harsh or extreme products, it is advisable to lightly exfoliate the skin. This helps unblock the clogged pores and remove excess oil on the skin. It is important to remove makeup before exercising. To avoid aggravating acne, it is best not to pick on it, and wash your face twice a day.

Oily to combination skin stays greasy and has a higher chance of blemishes, pimples and persistent shine, throughout the day. Treat your oily skin combination right by following a cleansing, toning and moisturising routine that balances your skin, while cleansing and nourishing skin deeply. Cleanse and remove all traces of dirt and grime from your face. Then use a face wash to reduce excess oil. Follow it up with a toning mist to unclog pores and balance the skin. Use a few drops of nourishing moisturising gel for smoothening the skin.

We all know that dry skin does not retain enough moisture. This needs the right products to hydrate and keep it balanced. Start with cleansing and remove all traces of dirt and grime from your face. Then use a face wash that will keep your skin refreshed and hydrated. Follow it up with a toning mist to tighten pores and hydrate skin. Toners are necessary for those with dry skin.

It helps moisture to penetrate into the skin much effectively. Apply a nourishing cream that contains hydrating natural ingredients to reduce fine lines and blemishes.Once every week, regardless of your skin type, use a face scrub. This helps to remove tan and keeps skin supple and soft. For sunny days, use sunscreen with SPF 30, which provides UV filters.

The author is Co-Founder, SoulTree