Home Lifestyle Health

Drug combo may help treat advanced kidney cancer

A combination of two drugs could effectively help treat patients with an advanced form of kidney cancer, a study has found.

Published: 18th February 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By PTI

BOSTON: A combination of two drugs could effectively help treat patients with an advanced form of kidney cancer, a study has found.

In a clinical trial, people who received the immunotherapy drug avelumab plus axitinib, a targeted agent, had a significant advantage in progression-free survival compared with those who received sunitinib (Sutent), a targeted drug that has been a standard treatment for advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma -- the most common form of kidney cancer.

"Patients receiving the drug combination also had a higher response rate -- meaning their tumors shrank -- than the sunitinib-only group," said Toni K Choueiri, of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in the US.

"This is certainly better than sunitinib -- hopefully this will lead to Food and Drug Administration approval soon," said Choueiri.

While progression-free survival was improved with the combination treatment, additional follow-up is needed to show whether the two-drug therapy extends overall survival compared to the standard regimen.

The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, to combine avelumab with a drug that targets the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR).

VEGFR blockers like sunitinib and axitinib are designed to starve tumors by disrupting their blood supply. Immunotherapy drugs such as avelumab -- which blocks an immune checkpoint called PD-L1 -- work by activating "exhausted" immune T cells so they can more effectively attack cancer cells.

The clinical trial involved 886 patients with previously untreated, advanced renal cell carcinoma who were randomised to receive the drug combination or sunitinib alone.

The results from this study showed that the median progression-free survival (PFS) -- the length of time before the cancer began to worsen -- was 13.8 months in the combination group and 7.2 months in patients receiving only sunitinib.

These results specifically applied to patients whose cancer cells tested positive for the PD-L1 checkpoint that is blocked by avelumab. The PFS for the overall population (PD-L1 positive or negative) was similar -- 13.8 months versus 8.4 months.

The proportion of patients whose tumors shrank was 55.2 per cent with avelumab plus axitinib and 25.5 per cent with sunitinib in the patients who were positive for PD-L1.

"Interestingly, the analysis showed that all subgroups -- good, intermediate, and poor-risk patient -- benefited from the combination treatment," said Choueiri.

Nearly all patients in both treatment groups experienced some side effects. In the combination treatment group, 38.2 per cent of patients experienced immune-related adverse events, the most frequent being thyroid disorders, observed in 107 patients.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Drug combo kidney cancer cancer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp