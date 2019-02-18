Here is how you can create healthy work environment with a creative workspace

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A healthy work environment through a blend of active urban setting as well as a stress-free ecosystem with sustainable measures can go a long way in improving employees' productivity, say experts of workspace design.

Praveen Rawal, Managing Director of Steelcase, Southeast Asia and India, Shaishav Dharia, Regional CEO, Lodha Group and Amit Ramani, Founder and CEO of Awfis, share a list of tips:

* Creativity enhanced by technology: We've reached an era of peak screen time. Right now, screen time limits our impact with the physical environment, but that's changing. Help is coming from our workplace and technology. Our spaces will become less about passively consuming what's on our screens and more about how we interact with technology and tools. Incorporate technology to design and create an environment which will enable colleagues to work freely in-turn enhancing productivity.

* Design by data: Data has entered the work environment, adding significant value to the conversation between designers and customers. Does everyone need their own workstation or private office? Or would more private enclaves and collaboration spaces better serve the team? Sensors in the workplace can help organisations learn how often people are at their desks and what kinds of spaces will best support their people.

* The digital effect: Combining aesthetics with algorithms, multiple traditional offices and co-working spaces are infusing technology and digital tools to facilitate a conducive environment, ease in day-to-day functioning for businesses and employees as well. From smart access, smart spaces to smart meeting rooms, making use of a dedicated one app solution for a range of tasks such as QR-based visitor management, booking a conference room etc. to enabling parking allotments based on an organised number plate system through smart cameras, further aid in streamlining experiences in office spaces.

* Celebrate communities: Designers are explorers searching for inspiration in buildings being renovated into more creative workplaces. By connecting new work culture in a meaningful way to the collective identity of the location, community and brand, designers are creating authenticity in the workplace in the world. Additionally, to foster innovation and community building, office spaces are enabling collaboration through multi-use grand lobbies with activity-based settings to encourage networking, informal meeting zones etc. Such amenities also culminate in creating authenticity in the workplace and boost productivity as well.

* Biophilia 2.0: The innate desire to connect and bond with nature is experiencing a resurgence because of the balance we need from our digital world and the benefit nature's restorative qualities provide our wellbeing. Synergising elements like embedded greens, infusing revitalising exterior elements, complying with sustainable standards and ensuring use of material and colours that offer calm and comfort, are majorly attracting the millennial workforce.