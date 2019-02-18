Stress can be the reason behind your unhealthy hair 

By Express News Service

Stress has actually become an inevitable and indispensable part of our lives because of our work-life balance. The rising importance of materialism and busy lives has made money and work a priority while compromising on family. These problems eventually result in augmented frustrations and stress levels.

Unknown to many, but amplified levels of stress and anxiety also impacts the health of our hair. This happens because when our body is strained or tensed our body produces starts making extra hormones to deal with the problem. This fluctuation in the hormone levels has adverse effects on the entire body and also on our hair. This is why we face extreme falling of our hair along with abnormal growth patterns.

Dr Arvind Poswal, Hair Expert and

Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr A’s Clinic explains that how to reduce stress to reduce hair loss: