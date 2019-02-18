Stress can be the reason behind your unhealthy hair 

Stress has actually become an inevitable and indispensable part of our lives because of our work-life balance. The rising importance of materialism and busy lives has made money and work a priority while compromising on family. These problems eventually result in augmented frustrations and stress levels.
Unknown to many, but amplified levels of stress and anxiety also impacts the health of our hair. This happens because when our body is strained or tensed our body produces starts making extra hormones to deal with the problem. This fluctuation in the hormone levels has adverse effects on the entire body and also on our hair. This is why we face extreme falling of our hair along with abnormal growth patterns.
Dr Arvind Poswal, Hair Expert and
Hair Transplant Surgeon, Dr A’s Clinic explains that how to reduce stress to reduce hair loss:
- It is very important for one to check on the dietary habits which must include fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins. This will ensure that hair fall is less, ensuring its proper health. One can also go in for supplements of folic acid and iron. However, it is best to avoid sugar and caffeine.
- Indulge yourself into activities that make you feel relaxed and calm. The choice might differ from person to person. These can include shopping, travelling, reading, singing or even watching movies.
- It is very important for people with busy work schedules to take some time off for some physical activities. One of the best and effective ways is to take a yoga class or practice postures it at home. Yoga really helps in relieving stress and brings in peace of mind. Involve yourself in meditation and deep breathing exercises.
- Another essential aspect is proper sleep. It is really important that a person gets proper sleep of at least seven hours every day.
- Along with these steps, treat your hair with care when washing, drying and styling. It is best if you avoid styling as much as possible and refrain your hair from heating tools for extra care.